LAYTON — Cam Day’s father is a sales manager for Prism Paint, which bills itself as a locally owned and operated paint company.
As a result, Day has done plenty of painting in his life.
“I’ve been doing that since I was 10,” Cam Day said. “My dad would always take me and I always painted houses with him, used to do finish work with him, just kind of the basic stuff.”
As far as the strike zone in a baseball game goes, he painted the corners of that pretty well, too.
Day is the 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball Most Valuable Player after a season in which he excelled on the mound and at the plate, helping Layton to the Region 1 title all while MLB scouts watched just about every time he pitched.
The final numbers for Day, a University of Utah baseball signee, on the mound this season: a 0.49 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched with 126 strikeouts against eight walks.
Day allowed five earned runs all season, mixing a low-to-mid 90s fastball with a good changeup and a curveball/slider combo.
Throughout the season, Layton coach Robert Ferneau said Day’s demeanor was unmatched.
“That’s what set him apart from everybody else in my opinion,” Ferneau said. “It didn’t matter what happened in the game, no matter if it be good, bad or indifferent. You never saw his personality change. He just said give me the ball and I’ll do the best I can.”
There weren’t a ton of situations that required Day to keep his composure in order to keep things from getting out of hand.
Still, the levelheadedness was important to the equation and it was something Day said he learned from his dad, who was a huge influence.
“One of the biggest lessons is the moment the pitcher loses control mentally, is the moment the hitters gain the most control,” Day said. “That was the biggest thing I had to learn, keeping control of my emotions and how I act out there on the field was really setting it up how we played as a team.”
Many pro scouts watched Day throughout the season and liked what they saw from him.
Those same scouts also watched as Day batted .353 with a .487 on-base percentage, 35 RBIs, six home runs and five doubles.
To pitch and hit as well as he did this season with the extra attention required a lot of offseason work, particularly working on his swing by hitting off a tee, but there were the requisite non-baseball things he did as well.
“It’s a lot of preparation outside of practice and then the actual pregame stuff,” Day said. “I was getting 8-9 hours of sleep at the least, I was staying up on food, eating healthy, 4,000 calories a day so I can do that and stay healthy while doing it.”
It paid off for both him and the Lancers, who won the Region 1 title by one game over Fremont and made it to the final eight of the state tournament at Utah Valley University.
Along the way, Day threw shutouts, complete games with double-digit strikeouts, relief innings when the team needed it and even a clutch home run to clinch a 2-1 win over Weber.
“All these little kids come up to him and ask for autographs and he never turns them down, not one time,” Ferneau said. “He plays catch with kids after the game, he just did a clinic for a little league group — he and our catcher did — and he stayed after and signed every baseball.”
As a freshman, Day pitched 47 2/3 innings with a 2.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 16 walks. In 2019, the numbers were similar: 1.97 ERA in 42 2/3 innings, 50 strikeouts and 23 walks.
Combined with his senior year, Day posted a career 1.43 ERA that’s good for eighth in state history, according to the UHSAA record book.
Day’s senior season also yielded some other record book appearances: 25 consecutive scoreless innings pitched (tied with two others for third best), 0.49 season ERA (sixth best) and 126 season strikeouts (tied for eighth).
“Unbelievable teammate, and he’s a once in a lifetime guy to coach, talent-wise,” Ferneau said.
The pro scouting cooled off a little bit toward the end of the season, but now that the draft is almost here, things are heating up again.
Day felt he performed well in a showcase in Compton, California, in early June and has a couple schedule pre-draft engagements.
At this point, the only question left is if a pro team will offer Day enough money in a signing bonus to make it worth it to forgo college.