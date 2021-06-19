PLEASANT VIEW — As a young kid, Colby Lee would wake up early on Saturday mornings before sunrise to watch either English Premier League or Spanish La Liga soccer games on TV.
The way TV distribution rights worked out for European soccer being broadcast in the United States, most La Liga games to air in the states were either Barcelona or Real Madrid playing against someone else, or each other.
Barcelona with its quick passing, togetherness, slick playing style and Lionel Messi-led starpower served as some inspiration to Lee, as it has to millions of soccer players around the globe.
“Watching a good shot that leads to a goal is awesome, but there’s nothing like a pass, pass, pass, tap-in goal. I think those are so much better,” said Lee, a senior wing midfielder and team captain for Weber High’s boys soccer team this past season. “Watching that type of soccer made me attracted to that role.”
At times this year, the Warriors did to some teams what Barça has done to others over the years: make them chase shadows on the field.
Lee played a big role in the grand scheme of Weber’s team, which out-possessed, out-worked and outplayed every team it faced in an undefeated, banner season.
Lee finished the year with two goals and 14 assists, according to stats provided by the team, and is the 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Soccer Most Valuable Player.
He said he was more than content to provide the pass that unlocked the opposing defense, leading to a goal for one of his teammates.
“I love that role, I think that a good assist is just as good as a goal. I feel like I’m more in control when I’m the assister,” Lee said. “I can’t control what kind of ball I’m gonna get from someone else for a finish, but if I can give someone a tap-in, all they have to do is tap it in.”
Jan Swift, now recently retired as Weber’s head coach, said Lee led by example and provided critical leadership in the state championship game. The Warriors trailed Skyridge 1-0 and, before the coaches could say anything, Lee jumped in with an intense halftime talk to rally the team.
“I basically just told the boys we’ve made it this far, we can’t lose. We gotta give it everything we’ve got right now or else were done,” Lee said of the Skyridge halftime talk. “At that point in our minds, we’ve gone 18-0 up to now, but if we lose this game it doesn’t matter.”
The Warriors leveled the state championship game 1-1 right after halftime via an own goal and beat the Falcons in an ensuing penalty shootout to secure Weber’s second straight state championship.
Swift said even if the Warriors were tied or leading at halftime, Lee was there with spirited words to try and push the team forward. Lee signed with Utah State-Eastern and plans to play college soccer there, he said.
“His positive his work ethic out there, I mean, he’d never give up and lot of times, other boys would look at him and see how hard he’s working and it would kind of motivate them to work harder,” Swift said.
As a freshman, Lee was a contributor on the Weber team that went 12-4 overall and took second in Region 1. Swift said he put Lee on the team as a freshman because of the midfielder’s tenacity and willingness to be coached.
Lee started as sophomore the next year when the third-seeded Warriors won the first of their back-to-back state championships.
If he had to compare the two, Lee said the state championship runs felt completely different in 2019 and 2021.
Two years ago, the Warriors weren’t seen as favorites in the tournament whereas many teams eyed Weber as a title contender from the start of the 2021 season.
They still handled the target-on-their-back role to the tune of a 19-0 record, which did have its fair share of one-goal games.
“I think it actually worked out better for us. Our coaches explained it in a way to make us work a lot harder knowing that every game is going to be a battle to the end,” Lee said.
Quite literally, Weber was in a battle until the end, standing on the halfway line of Rio Tinto Stadium after 100 minutes of tied soccer to watch a penalty shootout that ultimately set off a raucous celebration in front of the Warriors’ fan section.
“It’s honestly crazy. Going into the season we knew we were going to be good, but we didn’t know we had the capability to go 19-0,” Lee said.