PLAIN CITY — Emma Calvert made her 16th free throw, the buzzer sounded, the crowd stood and cheered, she high-fived Kennan James and was subbed out of the state championship game at Salt Lake Community College.
At that point, it was mission accomplished. Fremont High led Herriman by 20 points in the 6A state championship game; the Silverwolves were about to complete an undefeated season in Utah.
Calvert, a four-year starting forward for Fremont, had a smile on her face the entire time, but when she got to the bench, she and her head coach Lisa Dalebout hugged for what seemed like an entire minute.
Those two have been synonymous with basketball success the past four seasons, where the Silverwolves have gone 94-9 overall, won four straight unbeaten Region 1 titles, won two state championships and set a state record for points scored in a season with 1,874 this past year.
Calvert has been surrounded on the court by excellent players and teams, from the senior-led team that won the 2018 state championship, to the star-studded team of the past three years.
Calvert’s been the constant.
“I know correlation is not always causation as nerdy scientists would say, but she’s the reason why we were so successful,” Dalebout said.
This year in particular was a double-banner year, winning another region title undefeated, winning a state championship with an unbeaten record and getting an invite to Geico Nationals earlier in April.
For the third year in a row, Calvert is the Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player, putting up numerical averages of 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on 63.1% shooting, going 40.3% from the 3-point line and 76.2% at the foul line.
“I feel really accomplished. I feel that we got a lot done this year, I’m really proud of myself and my team for how hard we worked to get there and to win that game as well as we did,” Calvert said.
For four seasons, Calvert made her mark on basketball locally and statewide as one of, if not the, most consistent players. She started every single game the Silverwolves played in that time. All 102 of them.
In those four seasons, there was a certain sense of formality in games whenever she got the ball in the low post, that she was going to spin off her defender and bank in a layup, that no defender could do anything about unless they wanted to commit a foul.
Calvert finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,644 points and her junior season mark of 66.1% shooting from the field is a UHSAA state record for single-season field goal percentage.
It was her consistency that always stood out. Her season averages were between 14.6 to 17.1 points and 6.5 to 8.0 rebounds per game, as well as shooting between 59 to 67% from the field.
“My emotions are kind of just — I don’t really get too high or too low or anything like that, and a lot of practice helps with that, a lot of layups in practice and things like that,” Calvert said.
Calvert’s on-court disposition mirrors the consistency in the box score. One would hardly see her overly excited or angry during games. Any frustration was often directed at herself.
“The most emotional I get is when I get mad at myself for missing layups or easy things like that,” Calvert said. “Some of my teammates and even coach sometimes will tell me, ‘Emma it’s fine, you can miss a layup here and there. So that’s about all the emotion I give during a game.”
Calvert has always had the ability to go off for 20-plus points per game, she’s just never needed to score like that at Fremont.
“That’s what makes her very unusual and unique, she was fine about that. She was fine to defer and share the touches, and the minutes and points,” Dalebout said. “To have that ability and not be resentful, that everybody had to take their fair share in some respect for us to do well, is pretty amazing.”
This year, Calvert did have to step up her game a little when Timea Gardiner suffered a knee injury against Weber in January that ultimately kept her out the rest of the season.
Two games later, Calvert scored 37 points on 15-of-22 shooting against Layton, where she also shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Calvert scored 24 against Roy, 28 against Northridge, 24 against Weber, then hit 30 twice in the playoffs: against Kearns in the second round, and against Herriman in a championship game where she went 16 of 17 at the foul line, hauled in 13 rebounds and tied a neat bow on her Fremont career.
“I think it was one of the better performances I’ve seen her play,” Dalebout said.
The next stop for Calvert is another school with white and blue uniforms, BYU.
She committed to the Cougars before her junior year, which wasn’t a shock to many since a) she’s wanted to go there since she was little, and b) BYU head coach Jeff Judkins was a regular sight at Fremont games her sophomore and junior years.
“Emma is one of the best players in Utah. She comes from a great program and is used to competing for championships,” Judkins said in a release when Calvert was announced by BYU as a signee. “She is a complete player — she can shoot it and she is (a) physical inside presence. She has a great feel for the game.”
Most times, coaches sub out starters when the game’s outcome is out of question. That happened dozens of times the past four seasons at Fremont, but not a lot of people expected the Silverwolves to be in that position against Herriman in the state title game.
They trailed 24-23 at halftime, then outscored the Mustangs 40-19 in the second half, putting on a vintage Fremont show that the players, coaches and fans have grown accustomed to since 2017.
It came at the end of a long, draining year that started with the COVID-19 shutdown, then progressed to tough offseason workouts, then anxiety about whether the season would happen or not, then the challenge of playing said season in a pandemic.
Calvert got to savor all of that for a minute on the bench, smiled and laughed with Dalebout, then sprinted onto the floor at the final buzzer, mission accomplished.