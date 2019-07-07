LAYTON — Jackie Gold hadn’t taken a ceramics class before this past fall, the first semester of her senior year at Layton High.
It didn’t take long for her to realize she enjoyed it. One day for an assignment, she had to put some sort of logo on her project. She chose a softball, which was obviously fitting giving her success pitching for the Lancers a season prior.
In November, she started on a personal project of making ceramic mugs with a softball on them with the goal of giving one to each of her Layton softball teammates.
“I wanted to do something special for the girls because of how much they helped me over the years, I just wanted to give them something they could remember me by when I graduated,” Gold said.
It took from November until March and she wasn’t in a ceramics class in the spring. Each one took about three hours to complete, and she handed them all out at the end-of-year banquet.
There was a lot more to Gold this season than her pitching 159 1/3 innings (86.9 percent of the team’s total) with a 2.94 earned runs against average and 154 strikeouts. Gold is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Softball Most Valuable Player.
It was things like making 30 ceramic mugs (which took 90 hours, most of it her own time before school) for her teammates, or encouraging teammates to go work out in the mornings in the summer barely weeks after a bitter end to the 2018 season that made her presence on the Lancers’ softball team invaluable.
“She was incredible, after we lost last year and took fourth, her and Tylor (Comeau) and Bailey (Nay), my three big seniors… Jackie wouldn’t let them quit. She had them at the high school working out, she was in there with the football team (a couple times), finding out what time they’d be there lifting weights,” head coach Kiley Crockett said.
Part of what made Gold so good, Crockett said, was a high attention to detail and meticulous preparation. By the time her senior year began, Gold knew most of the other players in the region and what pitches they could hit and couldn’t hit.
If there was someone she hadn’t faced, she’d watch them take warmup swings and get an idea of which pitch might work just from watching that. It usually took a couple times facing a batter before she figured somebody out.
Another part of what made her so good was she could hit her spots very well and was one of the best pitchers in that regard that Crockett’s ever coached.
After pitching 145 2/3 innings in 2018, she knew she’d have to carry a heavy workload again this season, hence her working out more in the offseason to prepare for it. There was no hesitancy about throwing more this year.
“No, Jackie knew going into it. Jackie wants the ball and wants to throw,” Crockett said.
The Lancers won a Region 1 title and finished as 6A state runner-ups. Obviously a big part of that can be credited to Gold. She quickly credited her teammates.
“I’m very happy with how the season went and how the team performed and always had my back. I’m way proud of them,” Gold said.
For all of her success pitching, Gold started out playing catcher and then it started to hurt her knees. She started pitching when she was 12 years old. Eventually she started catching the eyes of college coaches.
In April she went down to California and ended up networking with a coach there who knew Mary Kay Amicone, the Weber State softball head coach.
Amicone found out that Gold wanted to play at WSU, so she and assistant coach Kevin Jensen each caught a couple of Layton’s games this season and watched Gold pitch.
Then, Amicone brought Gold to a camp, Gold pitched well, Amicone made Gold an offer and it was an easy pick for Gold, who had offers from schools including Snow College and Utah State-Eastern.
“It was good financially and it’s close to home. Ever since I’ve started softball I wanted to go to Weber (State),” Gold said.
And then there’s the sunglasses. There was hardly ever a time when Gold didn’t pitch without wearing sunglasses underneath her facemask. It became her look.
“I just always wear sunglasses, it’s kind of funny, people remember me, ‘You’re the Layton pitcher, you’re the one with the sunglasses.’ I don’t really know how that kind of started, I’ve just always done it,” Gold said.
For the record, she wears them so dirt doesn’t get in her eyes.