LAYTON — Dustin Moffo’s routine over the summer was enough to make anybody’s eyebrows raise.
The Layton Christian Academy senior would wake up early and go to football practice for a couple hours or go to the gym.
Afterward, someone — usually his mother, Angela — would drive him to the KFC in Clearfield where he worked about 36 hours per week.
Then he’d get off work and try to go to the gym if he hadn’t been that day already.
Moffo would work most weekends during football season. Now that football season’s over, he’s back to working 4-5 days per week and sometimes more, if he covers somebody’s shift.
Hard work usually has a direct relationship with success in football and that was certainly the case with Moffo in 2018.
At times, he was the entire Layton Christian offense.
Moffo, the 2018 Standard-Examiner All-Area Football MVP, rushed for 1,789 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry in 10 games. A lot of the yards came after contact.
“Dustin is one of a kind. That kid is hard-working, dedicated, loving, one of the best kids I’ll ever coach,” said former LCA head coach Dru Jones, who earlier in December accepted the Tooele High head football coaching job.
Jones said Moffo is the first-at-practice-last-one-to-leave kid.
Among games where he singlehandedly led the Eagles to a win, there might not have been a more eye-popping game than his last, a first-round, 41-27 playoff loss to eventual 1A state champion Milford where he lined up in shotgun at the quarterback spot and ran it pretty much every play.
A UHSAA record 57 carries in one game, a UHSAA record 467 yards in one game, four touchdowns and a legitimate upset scare for the undefeated Tigers. He found out about the broken records a few days after the game.
“I thought it was really cool but, you know, my mom made me feel a lot better than the game felt,” Moffo said.
Moffo’s football career probably won’t end with the near upset of Milford. He has a a preferred walk-on offer from BYU, interest from Southern Utah and an “offer” from Division III Nebraska Wesleyan (technically, D-III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships).
There’s plenty of motivation for anyone to work hard around football season to increase their chances of a scholarship. But for someone to do that and carry what amounts to a full-time job at the same time?
Jones said Moffo does it help his mother, who works at LCA.
“She’s Wonder Woman, I tell you,” Moffo said, smiling.
Moffo’s the youngest of six kids, two of which are in the military, he said. His mother means everything to him. His profile picture on Twitter is of him hugging his mother after a football game.
His father has never been in the picture, he said. Moffo moved and changed schools a couple times in Davis and Weber counties before coming to LCA right after Jones became the football coach.
Jones has known Moffo for a long time, having coached his older brother. Moffo describes Jones as a father figure.
“It’s never about Dustin, it’s always about other people,” Jones said.
Moffo and his brother, Christian, make breakfast — eggs and sausage, normally — then pray together for their family and friends. Faith is very important to Moffo.
Moffo is the kid who, when he had a play off in practice one day, volunteered to take a rep at offensive line and steamrolled his defender.
It prompted jokes from the coaches that Moffo should move to O-line and Moffo semi-jokingly said he would play there.
On the surface, one can tell there was a ton of responsibility placed on Moffo’s shoulders. Apart from rushing for 1,789 yards, he played defensive end where he had 32 tackles and seven sacks.
But the responsibility didn’t faze him.
“In game time, you have so much adrenaline you don’t feel the responsibility, it’s just like, ‘I have to do this.’ And with a great offensive line that I had ... it wasn’t that overwhelming,” Moffo said.
In two years as the starting running back, Moffo rushed for 2,969 yards and 22 touchdowns. He leaves LCA as one of the most prolific rushers, if not the most prolific, in the school’s brief history, as well as with friendships with kids all around the world.
The truncated version of Moffo’s LCA career can be found in a highlight clip from the 2017 season. He takes a handoff and barrels through a defender.
Clearly visible in the video is a man in the bleachers, who stands up to wave goodbye as Moffo takes off down the sideline for a touchdown.
