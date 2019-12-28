PLAIN CITY — Maggie Mendelson was in the fourth grade when she tried out for the Utah Ice volleyball club, which had its tryouts at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
She was just starting to play volleyball and this tryout is how she would meet Shauna Haney, who would eventually be her high school coach at Fremont High School in 2019.
"I went up and hit a ball and she goes, ‘That’s not how you should swing,’ and she totally fixed my swing and that’s what I remember her most for, she took her time and she didn’t have to do that, she didn’t really know me because I wasn’t really her age group," Mendelson recalled in a recent interview at Fremont High.
Who knew how much a simple gesture five years ago would affect the 2019 prep volleyball season?
In her just-completed freshman season as a middle hitter for Fremont's volleyball team, Mendelson, who stands at 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches, totaled 369 kills and 101 total blocks.
Mendelson is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball Most Valuable Player.
For those keeping track of girls basketball right now, they'll find Mendelson's name popping up in score reports for the Fremont girls team.
She plays both at a high level but volleyball's the one that, so far, has attracted the attention of college coaches.
"I feel like I’m dominant in volleyball, I feel like with volleyball I’m smarter and I feel like it gives me a sense of power," Mendelson said.
Power that nobody could seem to figure out. That's what happens when teams have to deal with a future Division I volleyball player.
But perhaps more impressive than the high kill numbers and the triple-digit block numbers is another number: .387, her hitting percentage.
Hitting percentage is the quotient of the number of kills subtracted by hitting errors, with that number being divided by total hitting attempts (in Mendelson's case, that was 369 minus 81 hitting errors, equaling 288, which was divided by 745 total attempts).
It’s supposed to be a measure of how efficient a hitter is. Normally, a good hitter hovers between .250-.299, with the really good hitters at .300 or higher.
Her .387 ranked second in the state.
"She’s very mature for her age, fit in with the older kids as if she were their age," said Haney, who was Fremont's coach this year. "I think the biggest thing that Maggie did for us is we could set Maggie in system or out of system. I mean, she had more attempts than anyone on our team and generally you do not see that out of a middle hitter."
The Silverwolves won the Region 1 championship, their first region crown since 2015, clinching the title with a dramatic, five-set comeback win over Syracuse at home on the last day of the regular-season.
It meant a lot to Mendelson to win a region title in her first year on the team but she said it was cooler to win it for the seniors.
"I’m a freshman so I have all my years left, but they’re done, so it was cool to win my freshman year but it was also cool to get that for them. They haven’t won a region championship, they’ve lost to Syracuse (the past two years)," Mendelson said.
As if the prospect of Region 1 teams facing Mendelson the next three years wasn't scary enough, consider that Mendelson played three to four rotations this year and hopes to play all six rotations by next season.
She stressed that she needs to be patient with herself to make it happen.
"I always get a little, like, 'I need to be perfect all the time,' especially in volleyball. I feel like if I take a deep breath and then refocus myself on the skills that I need to play back row, I feel like it’d be an easier adjustment," Mendelson said.
Everyone knew she was coming up the pipeline to the high school scene but it was a different experience when she actually stepped on the floor and started playing.
In most matches she was the dominant player on the floor and nobody except Pleasant Grove, which swept Fremont 3-0 in the state semifinals, had an answer for her.
There was a concern, like with any ninth-grader coming up to play at the varsity level, how Mendelson would do.
Her first match of the year was a four-set Region 1 meeting with Davis: 12 kills, seven total blocks, three aces.
"You take it case-by-case and sometimes freshmen can’t handle the pressure of being out there in the varsity game. And I think that anyone watching (her) that did not know her age would have never guessed that she was a freshman," Haney said.
Mendelson says her parents, Phil and Jenny, are 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 respectively, which is where she gets her height. They both played basketball at Weber State.
Mendelson says she's received a lot of advice from her parents about college recruiting, much of which is centered around being humble despite the attention she gets.
Already, several big programs are interested and watched her during big matches this year.
"The thing is, that could've been a stressful moment for her," Haney said. "She's grown a lot as a person and she's able to handle that and understands that she's going to get a lot of attention over the next three years."