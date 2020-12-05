Morgan High’s girls soccer team was looking forward to this season in hopes of defending its Region 13 title and beating Judge Memorial, who bested them in the 2019 state semifinals.
Above all, the team was looking forward to having the chance to play at all, in light of the growing COVID-19 crisis.
Midfielder Corinne Henderson had been looking forward to her senior season for two years, wanting to be a role model for the younger players just as her best friend at the time, a senior on the soccer team, was a role model to her when Henderson was a sophomore.
“Sometimes at school you look at grade levels and it’s like sophomores can’t be friends with seniors, seniors are top dogs ... that’s kind of the stereotype you know? Seeing her take me under her wing and help me through high school made me want to do that for the younger girls,” Henderson said.
There was also the prospect of wearing the captain’s armband in 2020, something Henderson aimed for at the end of 2019 — plus the goal of winning a state title after the team’s pursuit of the trophy fell short.
In helping lead the Trojans to the 3A girls soccer championship this season, Henderson scored 14 goals with 11 assists, leading a balanced team in goalscoring and was one of four players to hit double-digit assists.
Henderson is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player.
Had Morgan not fielded such a balanced goalscoring team (five players scored 10 or more goals), head coach Bryan Searle thinks Henderson would’ve easily had more than the 14 goals and 11 assists.
Searle said Henderson was particularly adept at hitting a pass that either opened up defenses, set wing players free into space or began a series of passes that directly led to a goal.
She was instrumental in how the Trojans would control the midfield, control possession, control matches and score as often as they did.
“Her passing going forward to see players two passes away, two levels away is off the charts,” Searle said.
Sadie McGreer, the team’s leading scorer, tore her ACL around midway through the schedule and missed the rest of the season.
Henderson was a team manager her freshman year after tearing her ACL before the season, so she was motivated to play well for McGreer. Henderson said she was also motivated to play well this season for the younger players.
“I’ve been excited to be a senior since my sophomore year because I wanted to be able to be a role model for the younger girls, and bond with those younger girls. Not wanting to let them down motivated me to play my best every game,” she said.
After a summer of player-led practices — this was the first time the coaching staff let seniors run summer workouts, Searle said — Henderson was chosen as one of three player-picked captains.
Those practices helped with team bonding, Henderson said, as the Trojans wondered if COVID-19 would necessitate canceling the fall sports season.
It ultimately didn’t. They kicked off Aug. 4 and Morgan won the first seven matches of the season by a combined 31-2 scoreline.
The Trojans next faced Judge Memorial and lost 2-1, throttled their next four region opponents by a combined 37-1, lost to Judge 2-1 again and waved goodbye to their Region 13 title hopes.
Then came the watershed moment, or in this case, the equipment shed moment.
As both Searle and Henderson described it, there were some tensions on the team, things that every team goes through at some point, and in this particular instance the air needed to be cleared.
So a small group of players went into the equipment shed behind the soccer field’s north goal, shut the door and aired some grievances.
Once it was done, “they came out with a desire, a workload that they hadn’t done all year long. You saw it the last two games, they just didn’t stop. Our last two weeks were our best practices,” Searle said.
It was right in time for the playoffs, where the Trojans knocked out Union and Carbon by a combined 13-1 in the first two rounds before meeting Judge Memorial for a third time.
They would beat the Bulldogs 1-0 off an extra-time header by Sydney Erickson, which came after a dominant two halves of play where Morgan could’ve plausibly scored three or four goals.
It continued a curious trend over the past three years, where whichever team between Judge and Morgan wins the region title, the other one wins the playoff matchup.
“That was huge for us and huge for building our confidence because it was like everything that we were working towards was to get to the state championship, but we had to get past Judge first,” Henderson said.
Whatever hurricane-force wind the Trojans now had behind them carried over to the frigid state title game against Manti, where they were the better team for probably 90% of the match, hardly allowed the Templars past midfield and won 3-1.
It sealed the school’s third girls soccer title in the last four seasons.
Henderson said she’s had some great soccer memories, but capping her senior year by raising the state championship trophy is “100%” one of the best.