Logan Shobe was already on the field for virtually every offensive and defensive play the Ogden High football team ran this season, playing running back, linebacker and returning kickoffs.
Such are the circumstances for the Tigers, who have many two-way players in light of generally low participation numbers. Shobe wasn’t happy about it, but not because he thought it was too much of a workload.
“Because before, I was on all the other things: kick return and kickoff, also punt return and punt, PAT block and all that stuff, so I was a little mad that i was taken off some stuff this year because I had to take on a little bit of a bigger role,” Shobe said.
Perhaps the decision to limit Shobe paid off. The do-it-all Tigers senior running back led the entire state in rushing yards with 1,793 on an 8.2 yards-per-carry average, to go with 21 rushing touchdowns, 306 receiving yards, 58 defensive tackles, five sacks and a kick return touchdown.
Shobe is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Most Valuable Player.
In the offseason, Shobe got some advice and inspiration from a former Tigers running back now playing in college, Rhyle Hanson. The two worked on speed training and running techniques that would allow the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Shobe to avoid and break more tackles.
The inspiration came in the form of a preseason goal: Shobe wanted to beat Hanson’s all-purpose yardage mark of 1,923 yards in 2018. Shobe finished with 2,099 in 2020.
Another connection the two had came in the form of the “wrist coach,” or the wristband offensive players wear during games that has the team’s playcalls.
Over the past two years, Shobe wore the same wrist coach as Hanson did and never replaced the playcall cards, rather he just kept adding the new ones in one after another.
The gross part of that story is Shobe, on superstition, never washed the wrist coach. The color of the fabric used to be white; it’s dark grey now.
But each game, Shobe would play virtually each play, rarely resting. Why?
“I just love football. Ever since I played, it’s my favorite thing to do, favorite sport. I think it started in eighth grade, like, it was with all my friends, it wasn’t anything crazy,” he said.
Ogden head coach Erik Thompson said when he first met Shobe, he had long hair past his shoulder and looked like a “crazy soul.” Right away the coaches noticed how fast Shobe was.
Eventually they noticed how he didn’t have an “off switch,” but also how he would treat teammates.
“He’s not the guy that’s screaming and flexing. He’s quiet, he keeps to himself, he’s easygoing at practice, wants to be one of the guys and have fun,” Thompson said.
As a junior, Shobe rushed for 1,179 yards in 11 games on 9.3 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns. Ogden struggled with injuries and went 3-8 in 2019.
In 2020, Shobe had plenty of injuries to deal with, starting with a concussion and a separated shoulder suffered over the summer that held him out of most offseason workouts and summer practices.
Midway through the year, he separated his other shoulder (he can’t remember which shoulder was separated when) and then injured his left hand, causing him to fumble twice a game toward the end of the year, he said.
His “worst” game was a 13-carry, 65-yard game against Stansbury.
“To get 31 carries in a game, then on the other side to get 10 tackles, two sacks, return kicks and really never come off the field while playing such a taxing position as running back is next-level,” Thompson said.
The Tigers’ goals before the season were to have a winning season, get a home playoff game and win a playoff game. Check (7-5 record), check and check (beating Ben Lomond 35-17 in the playoffs).
Ogden’s season ended in a blowout loss at Park City. Shobe has a desire to play college football, but his prospects are foggy. So at the end of a season that went by very fast in which Shobe also ran very fast, he took some time to slow down.
“I remember being on the field at halftime and I could see the score, oh this is one of the rough games. I stood there, looked around and thought, ‘I love football, this might be one of the last chances I ever get to play football and I just want to have fun,’” he said.