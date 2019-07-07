MAYSA AVERETT
Roy
Pitcher • Senior
Averett posted a 15-6 record, 3.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts against 18 walks in 132 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .367 with 18 RBIs, two doubles and four home runs.
ANA PALMER
Roy
Catcher • Senior
Palmer batted .438 with a .485 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, 11 doubles, two home runs and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
AUBREE MORROW
Fremont
Infielder • Sophomore
Morrow batted .432 with a .546 on-base percentage, 35 RBIs, nine doubles and four home runs.
KYNLEE HOGGAN
Fremont
Pitcher/Infielder • Senior
Hoggan drove in 25 runs with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and four stolen bases. Pitching, she tallied a 3.52 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched with 81 strikeouts.
MACYN HARTMAN
Bonneville
Infielder • Sophomore
Hartman batted .541 with a .689 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, six doubles, one triple and two home runs.
OAKLEE TRAPP
Bear River
Infielder • Junior
Trapp batted .355 with a .450 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and six home runs.
MAGGIE MILLER
Davis
Outfielder • Senior
Miller batted .333 with a .462 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs, dive doubles, one triple, four home runs and five stolen bases. Miller also pitched 30 innings.
ASHLEE MCPHEARSON
Bountiful
Outfielder • Senior
McPhearson batted .412 with 11 RBIs, one triple, one home run and 16 stolen bases.
ASHLEY CROYLE
Bonneville
Outfielder • Senior
Croyle batted .470 with a .636 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs, three doubles, one triple and four homers.
DELANEY BAKER
Farmington
Pitcher • Freshman
In 23 reported games, Baker totaled a 10-9 record with a 2.98 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 102 batters. At the plate, she batted .412 with a .500 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs, six doubles and eight home runs.