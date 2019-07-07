JAYCI FINCH

Clearfield

Pitcher • Sophomore

Finch tallied a 3.27 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched with 156 strikeouts against 18 walks and 157 hits allowed. Finch batted .329 with a .381 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs, six doubles and two homers.

MORGAN TANNER

Farmington

Catcher • Junior

Tanner hit .455 with a .586 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, four doubles and six homers in 20 reported games.

SYDNIE BLACKER

Box Elder

Infielder • Senior

Blacker batted .407 with a .448 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, two doubles, three triples and 21 stolen bases.

JOSIE LARKIN

Bear River

Infielder • Senior

Larkin batted .365 with 31 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple and three home runs.

PAIGE ELKINS

Davis

Infielder • Senior

Elkins batted .320 with a .400 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, three doubles, one triple and two home runs.

BAILEY NAY

Layton

Infielder • Senior

Nay batted .329 with a .379 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, one home run and five stolen bases.

RACHAEL BROWN

Clearfield

Outfielder/Infielder/Catcher • Sophomore

Brown batted .365 with a .440 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and five home runs.

SHAMBRE MAESTAS

Bountiful

Outfielder • Sophomore

Maestas batted .446 with a .495 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs and six doubles.

OLIVIA TAYLOR

Bear River

Outfielder • Sophomore

Taylor batted .329 with a .407 on-base percentage, 12 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and three home runs.

BROOKE MERRILL

Weber

Pitcher/Infielder • Sophomore

Merrill batted .528 with a .561 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, six doubles and five home runs. In the pitcher’s circle, she threw 91 2/3 innings and struck out 95 batters against 12 walks with a 3.97 ERA.

