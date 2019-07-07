JAYCI FINCH
Clearfield
Pitcher • Sophomore
Finch tallied a 3.27 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched with 156 strikeouts against 18 walks and 157 hits allowed. Finch batted .329 with a .381 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs, six doubles and two homers.
MORGAN TANNER
Farmington
Catcher • Junior
Tanner hit .455 with a .586 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, four doubles and six homers in 20 reported games.
SYDNIE BLACKER
Box Elder
Infielder • Senior
Blacker batted .407 with a .448 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, two doubles, three triples and 21 stolen bases.
JOSIE LARKIN
Bear River
Infielder • Senior
Larkin batted .365 with 31 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple and three home runs.
PAIGE ELKINS
Davis
Infielder • Senior
Elkins batted .320 with a .400 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, three doubles, one triple and two home runs.
BAILEY NAY
Layton
Infielder • Senior
Nay batted .329 with a .379 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, one home run and five stolen bases.
RACHAEL BROWN
Clearfield
Outfielder/Infielder/Catcher • Sophomore
Brown batted .365 with a .440 on-base percentage, 20 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and five home runs.
SHAMBRE MAESTAS
Bountiful
Outfielder • Sophomore
Maestas batted .446 with a .495 on-base percentage, 25 RBIs and six doubles.
OLIVIA TAYLOR
Bear River
Outfielder • Sophomore
Taylor batted .329 with a .407 on-base percentage, 12 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and three home runs.
BROOKE MERRILL
Weber
Pitcher/Infielder • Sophomore
Merrill batted .528 with a .561 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs, six doubles and five home runs. In the pitcher’s circle, she threw 91 2/3 innings and struck out 95 batters against 12 walks with a 3.97 ERA.