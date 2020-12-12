The Fremont High volleyball team got on the bus Nov. 6 at Hillcrest High, its season over after a four-set loss to Lone Peak in the state semifinals.
Alise Bowles, the team’s head coach, said she heard screaming from the back of the bus. She said she thought a bee flew in.
What actually happened was the team was reacting to a pretty rare event: 6-foot-5 outside hitter Maggie Mendelson having a floor burn.
Liberos get them all the time from, well, diving on the floor to dig up a hit. It’s different when someone’s 6-foot-5.
“Exactly, that’s what I tell everybody,” Mendelson said, noting that she almost never dives for a ball.
It was a small indicator of a big change this year from the Silverwolves’ tall, star sophomore hitter.
At the end of last season, Mendelson set a goal for herself to improve her defense enough to play all six rotations, when last year she played in the front row and served.
Mendelson achieved that goal in 2020, but there were a couple big changes at Fremont between 2019 and 2020. Bowles came in as the new head coach, replacing Shauna Haney. Bowles told Mendelson she was going to play outside hitter this year.
“At first I was kind of nervous, because I’ve never played outside before, but she came in and she was like, ‘Yeah you’re going to play outside.’ I was like, well this is awkward because I’ve only ever played middle and she’s like, ‘Just trust me, you can do this,’” Mendelson said.
Mendelson took the position change in stride, playing at the same high level as an outside hitter that earned her All-Area Volleyball MVP and Region 1 MVP honors in 2019 as a middle hitter.
Mendelson is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball MVP after posting 417 kills with a .312 hitting percentage to go with 132 digs, 37 service aces and 37 blocks.
Mendelson’s numbers were impressive. She ranked second in the region and ninth in the state in total kills, second in region 16th in the state in hitting percentage, and ended the season with six straight matches of 20-plus kills.
What about the things that don’t show up in the scorebook?
“Energy, and again, overall leadership. Those are things that you can’t stat,” Bowles said. “Maggie always has the energy, she brings the team together, along with (setter) Ayva (Cebollero), in keeping it positive.”
Mendelson is constantly active, going from the high school volleyball season to club volleyball and high school basketball simultaneously, and then club basketball.
Everything’s a competition for her, from the drills in practice, to the matches themselves and the after-practice contests with Bowles’ husband Jordan, where the two shoot basketball shots with a volleyball.
“It’s just me, I couldn’t imagine not being competitive,” Mendelson said. “Why would you ever want to be second? That’s not what I want to be.”
Another thing she focused on in the “offseason” was leadership. Though Mendelson is a sophomore and team leaders are typically seniors or juniors, Bowles commended Mendelson for keeping team spirit high and said it elevates the rest of the team.
Assuming the COVID-19 pandemic subsides by next season, one will probably see a college volleyball coach here and there at a Fremont match. That’s because Mendelson is also highly coveted recruit and has been since she was in eighth grade.
According to PrepVolleyball.com, Mendelson is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the nation in the class of 2023. For context, the No. 4 recruit has verbally committed to BYU already and the No. 10 recruit has committed to Wisconsin.
It’s not just volleyball, a sport in which she has a handful of scholarship offers. In basketball, ESPN’s class of 2023 rankings has Mendelson as the No. 21 player in the country. Mendelson says she’s grateful for the recognition and that it’s not a distraction.
“I think it actually helps me because I know people are watching and I know that I have to play my best,” she said.
Separating the recruiting world and the possibilities it can bring is one of the biggest challenges recruits face: not getting distracted by the future when there’s still the present to worry about.
In that regard, Bowles said Mendelson handles it all with humility.
“She’s probably the most mature 15-year-old I’ve ever met, and her mom and I, we have conversations back and forth about Maggie being an old soul,” Bowles said.
A couple years ago, the NCAA changed its recruiting rules prohibiting college coaches from contacting high school student athletes in most sports (football and basketball are excluded from this) until after their sophomore year.
Mendelson already had a few volleyball offers before the rule change, but there’s been plenty of basketball coaches helping their volleyball counterparts in recent months.
She’s had a few Zoom calls with basketball coaches who’ve talked about how good that school’s basketball program is before pivoting and talking about the volleyball program, almost like the volleyball coach is in the same room off-camera and holding a poster board with talking points.
Either way, once the moratorium expires and volleyball coaches can talk to Mendelson, her phone’s probably going to ring all day and if what Bowles said is any indication, Mendelson will probably take it in stride.