Below are the All-Region 1 wrestling teams as decided by the coaches.

BOYS TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Outstanding wrestler: Quade Smith, Layton

106: Jace Lemons, Layton

113: Ryker Brann, Layton

120: Cal Christiansen, Fremont

126: Jaron Priest, Layton

132: Isaac Griffin, Syracuse

138: Corbin Platt, Fremont

145: Benjamin Brown, Northridge

152: Maclaine Percival, Davis

160: Kael Bennie, Layton

170: Zachary Phipps, Syracuse

182: Alex Shefer, Davis

195: Mason Rigby, Davis

220: Nolan Kiser, Fremont

285: Kelton Gold, Fremont

SECOND TEAM

106: Brykn Burnett, Fremont

113: Kyler Pace, Layton

120: Koen Musselman, Fremont

126: Sutton Brown, Syracuse

132: Logan Hancey, Fremont

138: Isaac Ortega, Weber

145: Andrew Crowther, Layton

152: Isaac Fisher, Layton

160: Jordan Faifai, Syracuse

170: Reilly Knable, Roy

182: Nash Anderson, Syracuse

195: Isaac Duran, Fremont

220: Davis Richardson, Davis

285: Tayden Roundy, Davis

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Clearfield: Jeffrey Anerson, Lucan Maes, Colby Sotttasanti, Ty Ha’o

Davis: Lucas Baird

Fremont: Keaton Gines, Weston Miller

Layton: Ethan Hearne, Noah Linford

Northridge: Michael Pearce, Jacob Rosencrantz, Braydon Bare, Brigham Hill

Roy: Brenden Bleicher, Hayden Bourgeois

Syracuse: Trace Garrett, Grant Fairbanks

Weber: Lee Woolsey, Ian Briskey, Jake Kashiwaeda, Gabe Huntsman

GIRLS TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Outstanding wrestler: Amber Nalder, Fremont

108-pound weight class: Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse

115: Lexus Bertagnoli, Roy

120: Mary Reid, Davis

124: Lacie Toone, Fremont

128: Brinlee Gines, Fremont

132: Alexis Cornia, Syracuse

136: Jessica Nowers, Davis

140: Haylee Cope, Fremont

145: Brooklyn Sawyer, Northridge

150: Alyxandra Walker, Clearfield

160: Aubrey Morrow, Fremont

170: Brylee Bradley, Fremont

190: Jordyn Lindley, Fremont

245: Karla Padilla Zepeda, Northridge

SECOND TEAM

108: Isabella Streit, Layton

115: Shaylee King, Northridge

124: Analise Womack, Davis

124: Breanna Clanton, Northridge

128: Brylee Roennebeck, Syracuse

136: Jaycie Russell, Fremont

140: Morgan Silverail, Layton

145: Haley Ericksen, Fremont

150: Hope Barton, Syracuse

160: Amayah Flores, Davis

170: Adel Roennebeck, Syracuse

170: Riley Winters, Northridge

190: Cecilia Putnam, Davis

245: Jessica Garcia, Fremont

Coaches didn’t report an honorable mention girls team.

 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!