Below are the All-Region 1 wrestling teams as decided by the coaches.
BOYS TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Outstanding wrestler: Quade Smith, Layton
106: Jace Lemons, Layton
113: Ryker Brann, Layton
120: Cal Christiansen, Fremont
126: Jaron Priest, Layton
132: Isaac Griffin, Syracuse
138: Corbin Platt, Fremont
145: Benjamin Brown, Northridge
152: Maclaine Percival, Davis
160: Kael Bennie, Layton
170: Zachary Phipps, Syracuse
182: Alex Shefer, Davis
195: Mason Rigby, Davis
220: Nolan Kiser, Fremont
285: Kelton Gold, Fremont
SECOND TEAM
106: Brykn Burnett, Fremont
113: Kyler Pace, Layton
120: Koen Musselman, Fremont
126: Sutton Brown, Syracuse
132: Logan Hancey, Fremont
138: Isaac Ortega, Weber
145: Andrew Crowther, Layton
152: Isaac Fisher, Layton
160: Jordan Faifai, Syracuse
170: Reilly Knable, Roy
182: Nash Anderson, Syracuse
195: Isaac Duran, Fremont
220: Davis Richardson, Davis
285: Tayden Roundy, Davis
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Clearfield: Jeffrey Anerson, Lucan Maes, Colby Sotttasanti, Ty Ha’o
Davis: Lucas Baird
Fremont: Keaton Gines, Weston Miller
Layton: Ethan Hearne, Noah Linford
Northridge: Michael Pearce, Jacob Rosencrantz, Braydon Bare, Brigham Hill
Roy: Brenden Bleicher, Hayden Bourgeois
Syracuse: Trace Garrett, Grant Fairbanks
Weber: Lee Woolsey, Ian Briskey, Jake Kashiwaeda, Gabe Huntsman
GIRLS TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Outstanding wrestler: Amber Nalder, Fremont
108-pound weight class: Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse
115: Lexus Bertagnoli, Roy
120: Mary Reid, Davis
124: Lacie Toone, Fremont
128: Brinlee Gines, Fremont
132: Alexis Cornia, Syracuse
136: Jessica Nowers, Davis
140: Haylee Cope, Fremont
145: Brooklyn Sawyer, Northridge
150: Alyxandra Walker, Clearfield
160: Aubrey Morrow, Fremont
170: Brylee Bradley, Fremont
190: Jordyn Lindley, Fremont
245: Karla Padilla Zepeda, Northridge
SECOND TEAM
108: Isabella Streit, Layton
115: Shaylee King, Northridge
124: Analise Womack, Davis
124: Breanna Clanton, Northridge
128: Brylee Roennebeck, Syracuse
136: Jaycie Russell, Fremont
140: Morgan Silverail, Layton
145: Haley Ericksen, Fremont
150: Hope Barton, Syracuse
160: Amayah Flores, Davis
170: Adel Roennebeck, Syracuse
170: Riley Winters, Northridge
190: Cecilia Putnam, Davis
245: Jessica Garcia, Fremont
Coaches didn’t report an honorable mention girls team.