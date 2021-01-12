Two Davis County high schools have vacancies for their head football coaching positions, though one may be filled as soon as this week.
Clearfield head coach Andre Dyson stepped down from his post, which he told the team's coaches and players during a meeting Tuesday morning and later confirmed to the Standard-Examiner in a text message.
"It was time! I think they needed a new voice," Dyson wrote.
CHS athletic director Curtis Hulse also confirmed Dyson's departure in an email Tuesday.
The other opening is at Woods Cross, where officials are interviewing candidates and hope to have a new head coach in place either late this week or early next week, according to athletic director Dave Simon, after Tyler Gladwell left following one season as WX head coach.
Gladwell will be the defensive coordinator at Davis High, Darts head coach Scott Peery confirmed. Woods Cross will have a third head coach in as many years when they take the field in August.
Dyson was hired at Clearfield following the 2013 season. He coached the Falcons, his alma mater, from 2014-20, accumulating a 14-57 overall record.
Dyson was a standout in football and soccer at Clearfield High and played defensive back at Utah in the late 1990s and early 2000s under Ron McBride. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft and played seven seasons in the NFL, his first four with the Titans.
Dyson started on the 2005 Seattle Seahawks team that went to the Super Bowl, for which the NFL sent Clearfield High a trophy honoring the accomplishment that sits front and center in the trophy cabinet in the foyer of the main gym.
That trophy is next to another one the NFL sent to Clearfield, commemorating Kevin Dyson's appearance in the 2000 Super Bowl in Atlanta between the Titans and the St. Louis Rams.