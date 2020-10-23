This story will be updated.
SANDY — It was the same score, just the other way around.
Annie Haycock knocked in a loose ball in the penalty box from a corner kick and Davis beat American Fork 1-0 in extra time to win the 6A girls soccer state championship late Friday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.
It was the Darts' first title since a run of three straight from 2014-16, topping the No. 1 seed of the 6A tournament who came into Friday's match at 18-2 and flipping the result of last year's title game that the Cavemen won 1-0.
In the first 10 minutes, Davis had three shots on target and three corner kicks as the game was played exclusively in the American Fork half of the field.
AF's starting left back was hurt in Tuesday's semifinal, didn't start Friday's championship match and the Darts attacked AF's left side — Davis' right, conversely — and found tons of real estate from the opening whistle.
At the other end, Davis' BYU-bound keeper Taygan Sill kept the score level with a diving save to stop a curling shot from AF's Addie Gardner.
Halle Lund hit the crossbar early in the second half as the Darts came out firing again.
Grace Nicol then nearly scored in the 78th minute, but AF's keeper stretched to keep the game scoreless.
Late in the game, American Fork fans thought Gardner had won it with a high shot, but it had gone into the side-netting. Sill saved a hard and low shot from Ruby Hladek moments later as the game's temperature increased in the cooling 43-degree night.
From a corner kick, a Lund shot was blocked and not cleared by the AF defense. Haycock was in the right place at the right time and delivered Davis the state title.
For three years, the Darts had a monopoly on girls soccer state titles as well as wins in general. They won three in a row from 2014-16, but once they ceded the throne, American Fork came in and took over, winning the title in 2017 and 2019.