When the high school football season begins Friday, Roy High head coach Fred Fernandes and Bear River coach Chris Wise will be absent via suspension.
Fernandes was ejected in last year's state semifinal loss against Skyridge for successive unsportsmanlike conduct penalties incurred in the second half of the game.
Fernandes recently appealed the ejection and the appeal was denied. When he spoke to reporters after the semifinal game, he said the ejection was warranted because he was out on the field, but it had stemmed from a mix-up with the names of referees written down on a card he was given before the game.
Defensive coordinator Eric Jones will be the acting head coach for this Friday's game against West Jordan.
Wise is suspended for Bear River's opening game against Juan Diego on Friday. Defensive coordinator Jared Lish will be the acting head coach.
The suspension is related to a Box Elder School District investigation earlier this year into the football team's finances and how assistant football coaches were being paid for their labor during the team's weeklong summer camp.
Then-BRHS principal Kristi Capener, who is now the principal at Fielding Elementary, told the Standard-Examiner in March that Wise "didn’t break any laws or policy as far that we had in Box Elder School District."
District superintendent Steve Carlsen didn't return a request for comment on Wise's suspension.
In March, he told the Standard-Examiner the district’s investigation just concerned coaching and not teaching.