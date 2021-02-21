Davis High junior swimmer Lauryn Hall won the 6A state championship in the girls' 50-yard freestyle on Saturday with a time of 24.88 seconds, which set a new 6A classification record.
Hall, who won Saturday's race by .21 seconds, eclipsed the previous 6A record of 24.90 seconds set last year by Riverton's Skyler Lyon. Hall was one of four Region 1 swimmers or relay teams to take home first place on Saturday.
Her Darts teammate, sophomore Kalia Merrill, swam the 100 backstroke in 1:00.43, winning first place by nearly half of a second at the state meet, which was held in Kearns.
The Darts also got first place from their boys' 400 freestyle relay team of Ben Landheim, Brayden Littlefield, Winston Mi and Sam Carlson, who swam the race in 3:14.68, nearly three seconds ahead of the second-place relay team from Pleasant Grove.
Syracuse's Kanyon Page won the boys' 100 backstroke with a time of 51.70 seconds. In the 5A state swimming meet on Saturday, held in Heber City, one Region 5 swimmer took home gold: Bountiful's Elliott Howe in the girls' 100 backstroke.