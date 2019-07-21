Hudson Schenck appeared for all the world that nothing could stress him out at all.

This was slightly surprising. After all, at this given point in May, during the men’s 4x100 relay race at the Region 1 track and field championships, Schenck was preparing to run the third leg for the team.

He turned to his right and saw Weber High’s principal, Chris Earnest.

“Hey Ms. Earnest, are you going to come watch us play tennis tomorrow?” Schenck asked her a few seconds after the race official fired the starting gun at the other end of the track.

“Sure, what time?” Earnest replied.

“It’s at 8 a.m. at Mt. Ogden Park,” Schenck said.

Maybe 10 seconds later his teammate handed him the baton and he was off and running.

Schenck, the 2019 Standard-Examiner Male Prep Athlete of the Year, was a standout in every sport he played for the Warriors.

For two seasons, he was the main receiver, defensive back and kick returner for a Weber High football team that won back-to-back Region 1 titles.

“Everyone hung out with everyone, we were all chill with each other, and the thing is, we have respect for our coaches,” Schenck said. “We weren’t just winning the games for us, were saying, ‘OK, let’s go win this game for coach (Matt) Hammer.’ The brotherhood of the team was really good.”

Weber knew to just get the ball in his hands and let him run. Opposing teams knew, if nothing else, to guard No. 3 with their lives.

Schenck still caught 42 passes for 882 yards and nine touchdowns on offense last season. He did his most damage returning punts, where he had 342 punt return yards and two TDs.

In a fitting twist of irony, Schenck says the “worst” game he’s ever played was the two-day mud bowl against Fremont last fall when Weber clinched its second region title.

On the basketball court, Schenck was the catalyst for the past two playoff appearances for the Warriors. One of those appearances ended in an upset win over top-seeded Kearns in 2018.

This season, he averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game to go with countless other defensive stops on some of the region’s best players.

And just to stay busy in the spring, he casually qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles with Braedon Iverson.

The doubles pair won the region championship and their first-round state tournament match. In 2019 Schenck also decided that, sure, he would run with the track team a little bit.

In particular, the most carefree, relaxing, moments were on the tennis court this past spring with Iverson. The two were usually all smiles or cracking jokes during doubles matches.

“Tennis is just fun ... I wasn’t really serious about it until senior year once Ivy and I could see us winning the championship. We were just playing for fun,” Schenck said. “It was like my getaway sport.”

It was all about staying fresh and having something to look forward to. No matter how good a football team is or how deep its playoff runs are, everybody can see the finish line once the leaves start changing colors.

Everybody can also see the light of day once basketball season is approaching its end, too.

“I think there’s more to athletics than just one sport,” Schenck said. “I liked how I would take a break from a sport and be in the next sport, then it would hit, then next sport.”

For instance, the day of Weber’s first-round boys basketball playoff game loss against Pleasant Grove, Schenck had tennis tryouts later that day.

Schenck is playing football at Weber State starting this fall.

A big reason he chose to don the purple and black was because WSU is close to home and Schenck’s high school football coach, Hammer, is now on staff for the Wildcats as the inside linebackers coach.

It also just so happened that Schenck was recruited by new WSU receivers coach Jared Ursua while Ursua was at Southern Utah.

Everything kind of worked out well.