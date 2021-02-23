WEST JORDAN — No. 19 Roy High girls basketball led 30-24 at the half, then pulled away in the second half in a 70-54 first-round upset playoff win on the road at No. 14 Copper Hills (7-13).
Loryn Brimhall led all scorers with 18 points for Roy (8-13), leading the Royals to a season-high scoring output. Saige Nielsen scored 15 with three 3-pointers. Kennley Bradley tallied 11 points and Sha’Kyra Joiner added 10.
The Royals will play a second-round game on the road against No. 3 Bingham at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 53, WASATCH 37
HEBER CITY — Libby Jensen scored a game-high 16 points to lead No. 18 Bonneville to a 5A first-round playoff win at 15-seed Wasatch (9-12).
Courtnie Porter added 13 points for Bonneville (7-10) and Mia Jensen tallied 11 points on three 3-pointers.
The Lakers, who trailed 11-7 after one quarter then led 13-11 at the half, will travel to face No. 2 Lehi Thursday at 7 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE 56, HUNTER 31
LAYTON — Kaylee Hess and Madison Hosino each scored 12 points to lead No. 16 Northridge to a 6A first round win over 17-seed Hunter (9-14).
Kate Tueller added 10 points for Northridge (8-14). The Knights will travel Thursday to face top-seed Herriman at 7 p.m.
BOUNTIFUL 63, HILLCREST 35
BOUNTIFUL — No. 8 Bountiful ran out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter in a 5A first round playoff win over No. 25 Hillcrest (2-20).
Jordyn Harvey scored 16 points and Emrie Satuala scored 15 to lead Bountiful (15-7), which outscored Hillcrest 16-4 in the third quarter to open up the game further.
Bountiful will host No. 9 Skyline at 7 p.m. Thursday.
RIVERTON 66, CLEARFIELD 38
RIVERTON — No. 24 Clearfield trailed 18-5 after the first quarter and could not recover in a 6A first round loss at 9-seed Riverton (16-7).
Miranda Mansfield led the Falcons with 20 points. Rachael Brown added six. Clearfield ends the season with a 2-20 record.
KANAB 50, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 45
RICHFIELD — No. 1 Layton Christian led 27-13 at the half, then Kanab used a 15-2 run to take the lead in the fourth quarter in the 2A semifinals at Sevier Valley Center.
After the teams exchanged leads throughout the final frame, freshman Anna Cutler hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 25 seconds left to put Kanab ahead for good. Fourth-seeded Kanab (15-4) shot 8 of 16 from behind the 3-point arc in the second half.
Celine Mukura led Layton Christian (17-4) with 12 points. Mina Sevgen and Marina Crespi each scored nine.
The Eagles will finish their season in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday against 6-seed Millard.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Viewmont 55, Alta 30
Skyline 44, Woods Cross 37
Orem 49, Box Elder 42
BOYS BASKETBALL
STANSBURY 62, OGDEN 31
STANSBURY PARK — No. 21 Ogden (2-18) was held to only two first-quarter points in a 4A first-round loss at No. 12 Stansbury (13-8).
Landon Kimber led Ogden with 12 points. Izzy Russell added eight.
The Tigers finish the season at 2-18.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN VS. PAROWAN
Tuesday’s 2A state semifinal between Layton Christian and Parowan finished after deadline.