Farmington High girls basketball coach Van Price sits at 488 career wins, with 474 of them coming at Layton High and 14 coming last year in Farmington’s first year.
Price is 12 wins behind former, longtime Ogden coach Phil Russell (500) for the most in Utah girls basketball history. There’s a decent chance Farmington ups its win total in 2019-20.
“It’s kind of a toss-up, I would think with us taking second last year and having the most coming back, teams will look at us as being right up there. Again, until you go play some games you just don’t really know,” Price said.
On paper, Farmington appears solid at every position. Point guard Brooklyn Perkins is a returning starter who averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game last year.
Shooting guard Valerie Kunzler, the team’s best shooter, averaged 10.7 points per game last year and more than two 3-pointers per contest.
Senior post Naomi Kehl pulled in 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and sophomore Delaney Baker averaged 5.1 points and 5.3 rebounds last year.
Like any Farmington High sports team this year, most of last year’s squad returns from what was viewed as a largely successful 14-8 year, a second-place finish in Region 5 and the school’s first playoff win.
Price likes another quality of his Phoenix.
“We’ve got a lot of good balance, we have a lot of girls who could be the leading scorer on any night and I like that because it makes it harder for teams to play us,” Price said.
Box Elder head coach Aaron Dooley points at Farmington as the favorite. The Bees, defending region champs, graduated their top two scorers in Emily Isaacson and Morgan Reeder.
They return three starters on paper: guards Kate Johnson and Jenna Mortensen, and forward Annika Quayle. But Box Elder will start the year without Johnson and Mortensen, who are both injured.
“We’ll be starting the season with four new starters and this season, everything’s just so tight with volleyball ending late, Thanksgiving’s late so the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas isn’t that much, we play a lot of games really early,” Dooley said.
From Dec. 3-13, the Bees play seven games, three of which are played consecutively at a tournament in St. George.
“It’s a good opportunity for some younger girls to get up there and get some time. I’m excited, I think we have some really talented players, obviously we lose a lot in Emily and Morgan, but we should be competitive,” Dooley said.
Bonneville moves up to Region 5 after back-to-back region titles in 4A Region 11. The Lakers enter the season without leading returning scorer Jenna Czarnecki, who’s out with a knee injury, but both Dooley and Price expect Bonneville to be right in the mix.
The Lakers figure to be more post-oriented than they have been in the past with two of the top three leading rebounders from last year, Ginny Jenkins and Courtnie Porter, as part of the group of returners.
Bonneville will be tested plenty in nonregion play with four games against Region 1 teams, a home date with defending 4A runner-up Ridgeline and a road game at what’s supposed to be a much-improved Mountain Crest.
Elsewhere around the region, Bountiful’s likely going to have the best freshman in the region, Jordyn Harvey. Harvey was a standout volleyball player this season for BHS.
Woods Cross was fairly young last year and ostensibly returns most of its team, so the Wildcats could make some noise. Viewmont High has a new coach, Roger Farnsworth, a longtime teacher at VHS who coached baseball at one point for the Vikings.
Price said Viewmont’s sub-varsity teams were very good last year and the Vikings could be a factor.
Around the 5A classification
Defending state champion East has a new head coach. Two of last year’s semifinalists — Corner Canyon and Skyridge — moved up to 6A and the fourth semifinalist, Wasatch, lost its top eight scorers to graduation.
Timpview, Provo and Murray — all three were quarterfinalists — also lost a lot of players to graduation. Lehi and Spanish Fork are coming up from 4A and figure to have strong teams coming back.
Price looks at East as the favorite still, based on who the Leopards have returning. Dooley thinks 5A is more wide open.
A big change this year is state tournament games from the quarterfinal round onward will be played at the University of Utah, the same site as the boys tournament.
For years, the highest classifications of girls basketball held their state tournaments at Salt Lake Community College, a setup some argued was sexist because the same classifications on the boys side concurrently held their state tournaments at either at Utah, Weber State or Utah Valley.