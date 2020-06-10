Administrators from Bear River and Box Elder high schools have opened a logo design contest for a historic upcoming event.
The 100th Battle for the Golden Spike, the longest uninterrupted football series in Utah, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Bear River High School. The two schools are seeking to commemorate the occasion with a special logo.
"Our goal is to use this logo to build camaraderie and unity for the longest running rivalry in the state," an announcement posted online from the schools reads. "We are excited for this special and unique opportunity and grateful for such a long tradition.
Logos are to be submitted digitally by the deadline of July 17 and are entered by emailing them to 100logobebr@gmail.com. A committee with members from both high schools will select the winner.
The announcement suggests elements of the logo should represent both schools equally and use "100" in some way.
The winner will receive a prize package that includes four tickets to the rivalry game, four T-shirts, dinner for four, preferential seating and more "swag" from the preferred school.
Those with questions can contact Bear River High School at 435-257-2500 or Box Elder High School at 435-734-4840