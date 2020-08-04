Bear River football preview: Bears going back to what won 3 state titles in the 2000s

GARLAND — If you got a quarter every time a football coach said a team’s success depends on its health, you’d have enough money to not just buy a big house on the mountain bench, you’d have enough to buy the whole bench itself.
Bear River's football team caught the injury bug last year. Big time.
Starters on both sides of the ball went down early, often and stayed down the rest of the year, so it's hard to gauge what, if anything, can be gleaned from the team's 5-7 record.
"Unlucky?" senior running back Chance Udy said when asked about why there were so many injuries. "I mean, there's not really much you can do about it. We train for it in the offseason, we've especially done it this year to do stuff to prevent injuries."
At one point in 2019, the Bears were without 19 starters.
Udy would know. He had a hematoma in his right leg that kept coming back, plus ankle problems, which limited him to eight games and 288 rushing yards during what was supposed to be a breakout year.
Kace "Bucket" Jones, who played linebacker and some running back last year, also had tons of injuries, but more due to his physical playing style than anything else.
In seven games last year, Jones made 55 total tackles with five tackles for loss and caught 19 passes for 190 yards. His name was the first name out of players' and coaches' mouths when asked about Bear River players to watch in 2020.
No matter who's healthy or not, the Bears will have plenty of returning players this year.
"We've got a lot of players, we've got a lot of skill, everyone has heart, everyone wants it this year I think more than in the past years," senior defensive end Justice Dworshak said.
Some players will be playing in different spots, partly because of football's yearly shuffle. An example of that is Josh Payne moving from more of a receiver spot to quarterback.
Another part: the Bears are going back to what won them state titles in 2003, 2004 and 2006.
Head coach Chris Wise is the offensive coordinator again, the Bears will try and control the clock with the run game and have more run-pass balance as they pivot away from a hurry-up spread style they experimented with in 2019.
"We’re going to huddle. Do we have the ability to racehorse? Absolutely, but we’re going to huddle, we’re gonna bust tail to the line of scrimmage and we’re gonna keep coming, and keep coming, and keep coming," Wise said. "And I love that style because it's not a race to score points — obviously everybody loves to score points, but it's less about basketball and more about football kind of a thing.
"I like the grind, I like — being (a former) offensive lineman, I love to wear down defenses to where they want to just tap out."
Udy and Jones will anchor the backfield behind four returning starters on the offensive line, who have another year of experience with the radically new zone blocking scheme implemented last year.
Defensively, the Bears should be decent in the trenches. They return Braxton Christensen (10 tackles for loss, eight sacks last year) and Dworshak (eight TFLs).
Part of BR's defensive struggles last year had to do with being on the field way more than in previous years, when the Bear River offense would milk the clock and keep the defense rested.
The big thing to look forward to, should the season not collapse due to COVID-19, is the home game on Sept. 4 against Box Elder.
It’ll be the 100th Golden Spike Game, the longest continuous high school football rivalry in the state of Utah, according to prep football historian George Felt.
Since the Bears are just 26-71-2 all-time against their larger county counterparts, it's only a rivalry in the geographical and historical sense, and not always the competitive sense.
But the geographical and historical sense still makes for a special occasion each year, one that won't lose that much luster in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that will make the crowd and festivities look different.
QUOTABLE
"There's a real sense of team this year, and it feels a lot like those state championship years. I don't want to compare, but it feels — the feeling, the mesh that they have, the camaraderie that they have even with the strangeness, it feels like those great, great years," Wise said.
REGION OUTLOOK
Sky View is the defending 4A state champion and Region 11 champ. The Bobcats lost a ton of impactful players, but they'll still be a tough team to beat. Green Canyon figures to have a lot of talent returning as well, so those two on paper appear to be the region's upper echelon.
If Bear River is healthy, a top-half region finish could be in the cards.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 5-7 (2-3 Region 11). BR beat Ben Lomond 31-0 in the first round of the playoffs and lost 49-7 at Pine View in the second round.
2020 strength of schedule: 61-58 (.512), including games against defending state champions Morgan (3A) and Sky View (4A).
Players to watch: Justice Dworshak (DE/TE), Kace Jones (LB/RB), Chance Udy (RB), Joshn Payne (QB), Braxton Christensen (DL)
Returning starters: 13 (8 offense, 5 defense)
Strength/weakness: Running game/another offensive style change
NOTES
When Bear River beat Clearfield 14-6 last year, it was the Bears’ first win against a Davis County school since beating Woods Cross 31-21 in 1990 in a first-round 3A playoff game. They’re 3-8 against Davis County schools since 1970.
Bear River has 399 all-time wins, according to Felt.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: vs. Morgan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: vs. Box Elder, 100th Golden Spike Game, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Ridgeline*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Logan*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: vs. Green Canyon*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Mountain Crest*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Sky View*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
*Denotes Region 11 game