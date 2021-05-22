SPANISH FORK — Bear River's dugout sang, chanted, stomped, wore rally caps and yelled for about five hours on Saturday afternoon, creating a constant wall of noise to back up the team.
The Bears knew they needed energy to start things off Saturday trailing the 4A softball state championship series 1-0 to Tooele.
They sure got it.
Bear River stormed back to win the second game of the series 4-2 and the deciding game 14-6, which ended with the Bears raising the state title trophy for the 10th time in school history.
This weekend's championship series pitted arguably two of the best teams in the state against each other. After surviving the nervy second game to stay alive, Bear River led by as many as 13 runs in a big deciding-game win.
"We're super excited. After losing (Friday), I think it lit a fire under all of us that we really wanted to win," senior outfielder Olivia Taylor said. "We knew — we left nine runners on Friday — and we really wanted to get those runners scored today."
Bear River went from scoring zero runs on four hits in the first game to scoring 18 across two games Saturday, with four home runs among 23 hits. Saturday's win also hearkened back to the first state title Bear River won in 2001.
"First state championship we won, it was against Tooele," Bears head coach Calvin Bingham said. "We had the same experience with them, we got beat first time, came back through the loser's bracket, beat them 2-1 and then 7-1. It's a hard way to come win a tournament, but we've been hitting the ball pretty good lately, so it didn't surprise me."
Against a good team like Tooele, one needs to manufacture runs however possible. That’s how Bear River scored its first two, as Kynlei Nelson bolted home from third base after a Buffaloes error in the first inning.
In the third, Kortnie Burton hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Taylor. Carlee Miller followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Bears knew they’d face Tooele ace pitcher Attlyn Johnston, who shut BR down on Friday, for both games Saturday.
"We didn't really talk much (Friday). I just said we only had three strikeouts, they had eight, we had nine left on base, they had four," Bingham said. "I said that indicates that we just didn't get timely hits, but if we get timely hits we'll win and I think that's what happened."
After scoring four earned runs against Johnston in Saturday’s first game, they made her throw 89 pitches and got six hits off her through the first four frames of Game 3.
Then Cami Gibbs hit the dagger, a three-run shot to center field to make it 6-0 in the top of the fifth. Bears fans celebrated a little louder and so did the dugout.
It didn't look like it then, but the home run was when Bear River slammed the door. Tooele's coach gathered the team in the circle in hopes of a reset, but Johnston was pulled from the game one batter later.
The lead got as large as 14-1 in the seventh before Tooele rallied for five runs. Bears sophomore pitcher Kate Dahle, who got BR out of a jam in the first game, pitched the complete game in the decider.
"I'm a little tired right now, but it was worth it," Dahle said.
McCall Maxfield, whose solo homer early in the first game helped boost BR, homered late in Saturday's second game as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.
Another milestone at stake had to do with the state record books. Tooele and Manti were tied for the most all-time Utah softball state titles with 10.
Bear River had nine, all of which Bingham had coached. Now there are three teams with 10 and a championship ring for each finger.
"(Last year) we lost to Snow Canyon, then the season got canceled and (my son) called me up and said, 'I want you to know you've had one losing season,'" he said, referencing the Bears' 0-1 record in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown.
BEAR RIVER 4, TOOELE 2
The first highlight of the teams’ first game Saturday, which was Game 2 of the series, was back-to-back, two-out solo home runs to center field by McCall Maxfield and Oaklie Maxfield to open the game.
Both homers had the Tooele center fielder fall over the fence, which would be a common theme for most the homers on Saturday.
"It's big, in a state tournament, you put any kind of pressure on them and sometimes people fold a little bit," Bingham said.
But later the top highlight came from Bears’ center fielder Olivia Taylor. Caitlyn Marshall lofted a long fly ball to center field with BR leading 4-1 in the top of the fifth.
Taylor went back to the fence, jumped backwards over the fence, caught the ball, landed almost in a rolling backflip and robbed a home run that assuredly would've given the game a different tenor.
"Yeah, my back does hurt a bit from that catch," Taylor said. "I think I just landed flat on my back, I'm not sure, I'd have to rewatch it."
Sophomore pitcher Kate Dahle called the catch worthy of being on ESPN.
"The first thing I asked her, 'Did that knock the wind out of you?' She says, 'Yeah just a little bit,'" Dahle said.
The catch preserved a lead that would be threatened two other times, both of which Bear River would get through by mere margins.
Tooele loaded the bases in the sixth with no outs trailing 4-1. Dahle struck out two batters, then Lizbeth Garcia brought a run in on a ground ball. Emma Higley then popped out to end the inning as the Bears limited the damage.
"First game, I think the biggest thing was our energy and our want to win. Our dugout was super loud and they really wanted to get things done. Even when we were on defense, we could hear them cheering us on so it was just a team effort," Taylor said.
Oaklie and McCall Maxfield accounted for all five BR hits in the game. Oaklie hit 3 for 3 with three RBIs and McCall batted 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Dahle and Baylee Sorenson combined to pitch a complete game for Bear River and allowed eight hits and just two runs against a team batting nearly .400 this season.