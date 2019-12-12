BOUNTIFUL — Alex Harrison sat down at the table and faced the 100-plus students, family, friends and teachers who filed into Viewmont High’s media center Thursday afternoon.
Before he made his college football commitment public, he ran down a list of people to thank: the Viewmont football coaches, his personal coaches, his friends, “The Fleet” student section and family.
But before he thanked all of them, there was one person he had to especially thank. She was crouched in front of the throng of people, recording Harrison’s college football commitment ceremony on a cell phone.
His mother, Christy.
Just him paying recognition to his mom prompted a rapturous applause from the people in the room.
“She sacrificed so much,” Alex said.
Harrison — an only child raised by a single mom — paused, wiped his eyes and continued.
Christy has been the football booster club president the past two years. She worked full-time and drove for Uber.
“She put me in a position to succeed, even if it meant sacrificing so much of her time and things that I know she probably could’ve wanted. For me it kind of means everything,” Harrison said after the ceremony, again taking a pause.
When the time came for his eagerly anticipated college football decision, it wasn't too much of a surprise.
Harrison unzipped his green sweatshirt to reveal a white University of Utah shirt underneath, which he complemented with a black and red Utah hat he pulled out of a bag that he had underneath the table.
“In every sense of the word, it was the best fit for me. The people there, the coaching staff, everything about it, the players, it’s home. It’s family,” Harrison said after the ceremony.
Harrison's been a spectator at numerous spring practices at the U, whose coaching staff offered him a scholarship in February.
Harrison’s been a multi-year starter and important player for Viewmont football since he came up to the team as a freshman.
He played both ways on the offensive and defensive lines and was named the Region 5 Co-Most Valuable Player this season with Farmington's Jeremy Wilcox.
Viewmont head coach Scott Ditty said it’s impossible to quantify the impact he’s had on the program.
“I’m just super proud of him. Words don’t really do it justice when you’ve been a part of each other’s lives for so long and just invested so much in each other, it’s kind of emotional really,” Vikings football coach Scott Ditty said. “The thing that was impressive about Alex from the beginning was he knew what kind of opportunity he had in front of him, and he just went after it.”
Harrison was rated a 3-star prospect by 247sports.com and ranked the No. 5 recruit in Utah for the 2020 class.
He had scholarship offers from Utah, Utah State, Oregon, USC, Nebraska, Washington State, Arizona State, Tennessee and Brigham Young.
Harrison narrowed it to five schools before announcing his commitment Thursday: Utah, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and Utah State (the Aggies were the first to offer a scholarship to him as a sophomore).
But he’d go on visits to schools and find himself comparing them to Utah. And he’d had it in his mind for awhile that Utah would be the place for him, eventually.
"You know, it’s been there since about March," Harrison said. "It’s far enough away where I can live my own life but close enough that on weekends, if I get hungry, I can come home and steal some food from my mom," he added, laughing.
As for Thursday, it was Dec. 12 and the early signing period for football isn’t until Dec. 18-20, so Harrison is committed to Utah but not yet signed.
He was planning on playing in a prep football bowl game showcase in Cancún, Mexico, late next week, so the plan was to have the commitment ceremony early because he’d be gone.
Well, the bowl game got canceled but Harrison still wanted to announce his commitment early.
He didn’t have it too early, though. It was supposed to start at 3 p.m., but he waited a few minutes so that one of his mentors and coaches could get there.
It was Ron McBride.
In a bit of irony, Harrison was at a Ron McBride Foundation charity event last weekend and spent $5 on a couple of raffle tickets.
He heard his name called and the prize was a red and black University of Utah hat with the live mascot "Swoop" on the front of it — the same hat he pulled out of the bag to make his commitment.