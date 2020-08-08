OGDEN — The important thing in Lyndon Johnson’s first year coaching the Ben Lomond High football team was getting the monkey off the Scots’ back.
The state-high 23-game losing streak followed Ben Lomond into the 2020 season along with a lot of the same things that had plagued the program over the decades: low turnout, low confidence, low motivation.
The streak got to 31 games, eighth-longest ever in Utah, before the Scots pulled off a 6-0 road win at Uintah and celebrated accordingly.
That win was on Oct. 10, 2019, three years and three days after Ben Lomond’s last win which came against Judge Memorial during the back half of the 2016 season.
But now comes another hard part: staying above water.
“I just think of all the work that the kids have put in, the belief level is higher, they have more confidence in themselves and what we’re trying to do,” Johnson said. “It’s Year 2 of the system we’re running. We’re stronger, we’re in better shape, we have better numbers, we’ll have a better chance.”
Participation, always the first question mark at a school like Ben Lomond, has been up by around 20-30 kids over the summer.
The Scots still expect to have about six two-way starters on the field this year, but that’s better than eight or nine.
Leading that group is quarterback/safety Ryan Alvarez, running back/linebacker DeVaughn Sanders and tight end/defensive end Dahlen Workman.
Sanders ran for 600 yards and five touchdowns last season. Alvarez had 99 total tackles (79 solo) and three interceptions last year while checking in at 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, and also saw a lot of time at running back. Alvarez moves to QB this year to anchor the Scots’ old-school, triple-option offense.
There’s four starters back on the offensive line and several starters overall returning on both sides.
Both Sanders and Workman said it was awesome to win a game last year, but they both felt the team could’ve done much better.
This year, they feel five wins is a reasonable goal.
“You gotta go big,” said Sanders, whose 6-yard rushing touchdown was the lone score in the Uintah win.
Johnson was the new guy last year and part of the struggles came from the fact that the team was going through a learning process, as every team does with a new head coach.
Mondays were especially tough, coming back to practice and the drawing board after yet another loss.
“(Winning one game) felt good, but at the same time, I was like, ‘man we only won one game the whole season,’ so I felt good about it, but at the same time it wasn’t all that, to be honest,” said Sanders amid constant construction noise in the background as crews worked on the new stadium bleachers.
The new guy this year is Nate Tuatagaloa, a strength and conditioning coach by trade who was hired last year to oversee the weight training program at BLHS. Tuatagaloa took charge of strength and conditioning at Weber High when Matt Hammer was the head coach there and was a vital part of the Warriors’ success.
According to Johnson, Sanders and Workman, the results so far with Tuatagaloa have been pretty good.
“He’s gonna change this whole program. It’s been great having him here. You can tell the difference from this year to last year,” Workman said.
All of this is in preparation for a brutal region schedule that includes much bigger programs in Park City, Stansbury, Tooele, Cedar Valley and Mountain View.
Oftentimes, the Scots and their 40-50 players are outnumbered 2-to-1 against region opponents outside of Ogden and Uintah.
“We want to win some more games and be more competitive in our region games. Our region is a difficult league and there’s good programs ... we gotta be more competitive in those games, and I believe we will be,” Johnson said.
During one stretch last year, the Scots were outscored 259-13 in five straight losses against the aforementioned five teams.
Park City and Mountain View are technically 5A schools who play 4A football. Their combined record last year was 22-4.
Cedar Valley was a new school last year and is expected to have 5A-size enrollment in 2020-21. Stansbury and Tooele are two of the three largest 4A schools and growing quickly.
“You just gotta prepare that much harder, that’s all it is. You got less people, it’s just all about heart at the end of the day,” Workman said.
On paper, Ben Lomond could get off to a decent start if the Scots have indeed improved as expected.
They face a second-year charter school program Providence Hall in the first week, a tough American Leadership team that Ben Lomond nearly beat at home last year, then an Evanston-Wyoming squad that went winless last year with a ton of seniors.
The team transformation won’t happen overnight, and coaches and players know that. Last year was a painful reminder of that very thing.
What the Scots can do is build upward, mimic the cranes and forklifts that have accompanied the football team’s summer workouts as the school’s new athletic complex and bleachers are built.
The Scots will at least have that change in 2020 after a year playing in an awkward setup at the district complex a couple miles away.
The new bleachers, attached to the east side of the new $33 million athletic complex nearing completion, are expected to be completed in time for the Aug. 14 home opener against Providence Hall.
QUOTABLEJohnson offered a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit some cities, areas and demographics harder than others, something that’s often forgotten.
“For us, (the shutdown) was probably even a little more challenging because there’s so many things that our kids need that we provide at the school that are far more important than in a lot of places,” Johnson said.
WHAT’S NEWThe aforementioned bleachers and stadium complex are new.
“I’m excited, can’t wait to train in there, see the people that it brings to this program, it’s just a gamechanger for us,” Workman said.
Tuatagaloa will coach safeties, Johnson said.
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 1-10 (1-6 Region 10). The Scots beat Uintah 6-0 on the road on Oct. 11 to end a state-high 31-game losing streak.
2020 strength of schedule: 51-62 (.451). Park City is the defending 4A state runner-up.
Players to watch: Ryan Alvarez (QB/S), DeVaughn Sanders (RB/LB), Brady Walling (OL/DL), Anthony Davis (WR/S), Abraham Martinez (OL/DL), Dahlen Workman (DE/TE)
Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 9 defense). Johnson said around six play both ways.
Strength/weakness: Speed and experience/depth
NOTESBL’s last region football championship was in 1985 when the Scots shared the title with Logan. Both schools went 4-1 in the region.
One has to look further back to find the last Ben Lomond home playoff game. That was in 1983, a 19-13 overtime win against American Fork, according historian George Felt’s records.
Ben Lomond is 3-2 all-time against Uintah.
With the trip to Evanston, Wyoming, on the docket, the Scots will play a game in Wyoming for the first time ever.
BLHS last played an out-of-state foe in 1978, a 19-8 win against Century High from Pocatello, Idaho.
SCHEDULEAug. 14: Providence Hall, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at American Leadership, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at Evanston (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Tooele*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Cedar Valley*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Mountain View*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Stansbury*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Park City*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Uintah*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: vs. Ogden*, 7 p.m., at Weber State
* - Region 10 game