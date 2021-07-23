OGDEN — For months last summer, Ben Lomond and Ogden High’s football coaches, administrators and district officials met multiple times with UHSAA officials, UHSAA board of trustees members and pleaded a case.
The case: allow BL and OHS to drop down a classification in football, citing low participation in the sport compared to their 4A counterparts, even though each school’s relatively large enrollment wouldn’t be conducive to dropping down a full classification.
Last August, the board added a rule in its realignment procedures that allowed schools with 50% or more free-and-reduced-lunch students to become a “bubble” school and petition to move down.
That paved the way for both the Scots and Tigers to go down to the 3A classification and, while it gutted the 4A classification and exposed a broken realignment system, it put Ben Lomond in the place it wants to be, facing teams more similar to itself in terms of raw participation.
“There’s tremendous challenges in the league, but we feel like we have an opportunity where in the old league, two to four games a year there was absolutely not a chance in those games,” Ben Lomond head coach Lyndon Johnson said.
The new classification is 3A, the new region is 3A North and this year at Ben Lomond, the key words surrounding the football team’s outlook are “more” and “competitive” instead of “survive.”
With a lot of seniors who have been in the program for three years, more participation, a revamped weight training program, plenty of experience across the board and most of the same coaches, the expectation is that the Scots will have a chance each Friday night.
“I think we’re light years ahead of where we were two years ago. Our numbers are much improved, our strength is much improved, our commitment is much improved and now we’re in a classification that we believe that we’ll have an opportunity in,” Johnson said.
No one expects Ben Lomond football to suddenly be a 3A powerhouse but, barring wild circumstances this summer and fall, the Scots are much more likely be competitive in most every game instead of playing the second half with a running clock.
When Johnson took over as head coach two years ago after nearly two decades coaching basketball, the Scots were in the midst of a 23-game losing streak that got all the way to 31 games before a 6-0 win at Uintah near the end of the 2019 season.
They improved to 3-8 last year and appear to be poised to improve upon that. Participation was always the most glaring difference between the Ben Lomonds and Stansburys of 4A, with the Scots often outmanned 2-to-1.
These days, there’s between one and two dozen more kids at summer workouts and practices than there were a couple years ago, and even compared to last year.
“They’ve been seeing what we’ve been doing the past couple years, getting better every year,” senior receiver/safety Lance Workman said.
Considering the Scots return most starters on both sides of the ball and are more comfortable with the spread offense, things could potentially be better than last year when it’s all said and done.
“It’s big because we’ve been in a lot of battles and a lot of those battles we were outmanned. Hopefully now we’ve caught up in age, strength and experience which will make us more competitive,” Johnson said.
There’s still a lot of room for improvement from an offense that averaged 16.9 points per game and a defense that allowed 32.9 per game.
Salevalasi Fontotisatele, who was BL’s defensive line coach in 2020, takes over as defensive coordinator. The Scots will likely still run a 4-2-5 defense.
In early September last season, they switched from the triple option offense to the spread, with Nate Tuatagaloa taking over offensive playcalling duties from Johnson.
Ben Lomond found good success with the spread, moving Jayden Sawyer to quarterback and letting then-senior Ryan Alvarez kind of go all over the place to make plays.
“We always have good skill players so we can do whatever at those positions, and it opens up the run game more,” Workman said.
The changes this year on offense are that the Scots are deeper at receiver and Sawyer might move to receiver depending on how some other players look at quarterback.
Just as the quarterback situation is unclear, the future is muddy regarding what the UHSAA realignment process will even look like the next time the biennial school shuffling takes place, let alone where the Scots will be.
But for this season and the next, Ben Lomond is in a place where it feels it belongs.
WHAT’S NEW
Ben Lomond is now in the 3A classification and the 3A North region.
BL has a new defensive coordinator, Salevalasi Fontotisatele.
The Scots’ stadium is also completely finished, compared to the start of last season when they played games there while construction was ongoing.
The Iron Horse Game is now officially back at the high school sites with BLHS set to host the city rivalry on Oct. 13. After a season where school athletic departments watched their ticket revenue nearly dry up, a home game for the Iron Horse should be a financial blessing.
QUOTABLE
Workman talked about lineman Laurenz Davis as a player to watch on the team this year.
“He’s just been grinding all year all season, he’s a lot stronger,” Workman said.
Workman was then asked if anyone can block Davis in practice. “Not that i’ve seen.”
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 3-8, 1-6 Region 10. Ben Lomond started 2-1 and ended the season with two losses to Ogden, one in the Iron Horse and the other in the playoffs.
2021 strength of schedule: 42-65 (.393). The three teams that had winning records in 2020 were Morgan (8-3), Ogden (7-5) and Grantsville (7-6). The average 2020 RPI and playoff seed of the Scots’ opponents was 10.4, which would’ve been a lower-half seed in the 3A playoff last season.
Players to watch: Jayden Sawyer (QB/WR), Lance Workman (WR/S), Laurenz Davis (OL/DL), Noah Mann (G), Davian Munoz (WR/DB), Kole Sparrow (TE/WR), Torsten Hawks (WR)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense
Strength/weakness: Experience/Size
NOTES
Ben Lomond starts with three home games, then plays four road games. The Scots’ five home games this year come in a span of six weeks.
Ben Lomond will face Layton Christian Academy for the first time in school history.
The Scots’ last winning season was 2000 (6-5), which is also the last year that BL won a main-bracket playoff game.
Ben Lomond’s all-time records against its region opponents are 22-51 against Ogden, 3-11 against Union, 1-11 against Grantsville, 1-25 against Morgan and 0-5 against Juan Diego.
The Scots’ all-time records against non-region foes are 1-0 against both Providence Hall and Evanston (Wyoming), 3-2 against South Summit and 5-7 against Judge Memorial.
SCHEDULE
All times 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Providence Hall
Aug. 20: Layton Christian
Aug. 27: Evanston (WY)
Sept. 3: at South Summit
Sept. 10: at Judge Memorial
Sept. 17: at Grantsville*
Sept. 24: at Morgan*
Oct. 1: Union*
Thurs., Oct. 7: at Juan Diego*
Wed., Oct. 13: Ogden*
* - Denotes 3A North region game