OGDEN — Avery Beadles scored twice to lead Ben Lomond High girls soccer to its first win of the year, topping Tooele 4-1 in a region contest on Thursday afternoon.
Koda Hoagland and Alli Jenson also netted for Ben Lomond (1-7, 1-4 Region 10), who led 2-0 at the half.
BONNEVILLE def. VIEWMONT (PKs)
BOUNTIFUL — After 100 minutes of scoreless soccer forced a penalty kick shootout, Bonneville keeper Abree Beardall blocked Viewmont’s potential tying third kick. Then Gracie East netted the final kick to give Bonneville (10-1, 4-1 Region 5) a 5-3 shootout win to best Viewmont (10-1, 4-1).
DAVIS 2, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Davis scored once in each half in a region shutout at Weber (5-5, 4-4 Region 1).
Halle Lund and Alizabeth Arevalo each netted for Davis (9-1, 7-1). Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet.
CLEARFIELD 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
LAYTON — Cassidy Andrews scored once in each half to lift Clearfield (3-7, 2-6 Region 1) to a region win at Northridge (3-8, 2-6) late Thursday.
FREMONT 4, ROY 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored twice in each half to grab a region win over Roy on Wednesday.
Brynlee Meyerhoffer converted a penalty kick in the first half and netted again after halftime for Fremont (5-5, 3-5 Region 1). Payten Ivins and Grace Kirby also scored for the Silverwolves while Alyssa Seaich assisted Kirby’s score.
Breanna Bramwell found the back of the net in the second half for Roy (3-7, 2-6).
FARMINGTON 3, BOX ELDER 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington scored all three of its goals in the first half to grab a region victory over Box Elder (1-10, 0-5 Region 5).
Kalea Woodyatt, Rylee Gurney and Whitney Avei each netted for Farmington (8-1, 4-1). Abigail Ferrell, Marianne Barber and Taryn Barraclough assisted the goals. Natalie Maire and Emmaline Mckeon shared the clean sheet.
OGDEN 5, UINTAH 0
VERNAL — Tori Kalista netted a hat trick and Ogden scored four times in the second half in a region win at Uintah (3-7, 2-4 Region 10).
Celine Buttars and Abby Beus also scored for Ogden (7-1, 5-0 Region 10). Beus tallied two assists, while Buttars, Kate Larson and Adelyn Bower each had one assist. Allison Collingwood earned the clean sheet.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 2, MORGAN 1
MORGAN — Morgan trailed 1-0 at the half in a home loss to Judge Memorial (6-2, 3-0 Region 13).
Brooklyn Peterson scored for Morgan (7-1, 1-1 Region 13) on a Kadence Wardell assist.
ROWLAND HALL 8, ST. JOSEPH 2
OGDEN — St. Joseph allowed five goals after halftime in a region-opening loss to Rowland Hall.
Sam Munson netted both goals for St. Joseph (4-2, 0-1 2A North). Ellen Rickard and Ciera Aguirre each had one assist.
UTAH MILITARY 6, NORTH SUMMIT 1
RIVERDALE — Haley Slater scored six goals — four in the second half — as Utah Military Academy (1-2, 1-0 2A North) opened region play with a win over North Summit.
VOLLEYBALL
DAVIS 3, LAYTON 1
LAYTON — Davis scored a region win in four sets at Layton: 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14.
Katie Corelli tallied 22 kills for Davis (9-7, 2-1 Region 1). Katie Anderton dished out 18 assists. Aubrey Nielson had 19 digs and served three aces while Lauryn Arnold added three aces.
Mercedes Lopez had 25 assists, 13 digs, four aces and four blocks for Layton (5-5, 2-1). Kenzy Christensen had eight kills.
NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 0
LAYTON — Northridge swept Weber (1-6, 1-2 Region 1) for a region win. Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.
Audrey Lueders tallied 20 digs and three aces for Northridge (4-5, 1-2 Region 1). Karli Nielson had 16 kills and Alex Ivory added 11 kills.
ROY 3, CLEARFIELD 2
ROY — Roy won a marathon match over Clearfield (1-3, 0-3 Region 1). Set scores were 26-28, 25-21, 26-24, 25-9, 15-5.
Tiana Collins had six kills for Roy (3-4, 1-2). Xochitl Sustaita added seven digs.
OGDEN 3, STANSBURY 0
STANSBURY PARK — Ogden swept Stansbury 25-20, 29-27, 25-12.
Rees Bockwoldt led Ogden (6-5, 1-3 Region 10) with 19 kills and five aces. Aidrey Anderson tallied five kills and four blocks. Olivia Blackford added 15 digs and served two aces.
ST. JOSEPH 3, APA-WV 1
WEST VALLEY CITY — St. Joseph won at American Preparatory Academy-West Valley in four sets: 25-16, 25-10, 19-25, 25-14.
Montse Hernandez paced St. Joseph (5-2, 5-0 Region 17) with 11 kills, six digs and five aces. Sarah Snell totaled 15 kills. Gabby Morales posted 22 assists and six aces. Katelyn Sumner added eight digs and five aces.
BOX ELDER 3, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Box Elder earned a win at Bear River (4-5) in four sets: 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-9.
Gracie Gunderson led Box Elder (10-2) with six kills, three aces and three blocks. Kennadee Vaughn had seven kills and three blocks while Kailee Talbot added seven kills.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
West Jordan 3, Ben Lomond 0