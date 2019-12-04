OGDEN — Four large poster boards are pasted to one of the walls inside Ben Lomond High school's gymnasium.
They show renderings of what the new gymnasium, currently under construction a few hundred feet to the east, will look like once it's completed.
It's just going to take longer than previously thought for the gym, officially called the Ben Lomond Health and Physical Education facility, to be finished.
Ben Lomond High's new gymnasium construction project is 19 days behind schedule, according to Ogden School District spokesman Jer Bates, pushing the targeted completion date from August 2020 to September 2020.
BLHS broke ground on the new facility in March. According to Bates, the project is still currently within budget. As with any construction project, there's always the potential for cost overruns and more delays.
The new gym is the centerpiece of a larger overhaul of athletic facilities at BLHS, which will see a new softball field, baseball field, tennis courts, soccer field and new parking lot lights installed once everything's finished.
The total cost for everything is approximately $31 million, which includes construction costs as well as previous "soft costs" for architectural, test and inspection fees that added another $3 million to the $28,295,261 price tag approved by the Ogden School District Board in February.
The late-fall snowstorm that's blanketing Weber County wasn't the cause of the delay, though it's not ideal for current construction.
A high water table earlier this year was exacerbated by one of the wettest springs in Utah history, delaying work on things such as site preparation, grading and preparing the building foundation.
Those were things that had to be completed before other parts of the project could move forward, according to Bates. Instead, construction crews had to pump a bunch of water out of the site for days at a time.
Logistically, the delay could result in a few home volleyball games early in the 2020 season being played in the old gymnasium while the new gym undergoes its final tweaks.
The current gymnasium won't be demolished until students move into the new facility, according to Bates.