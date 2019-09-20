Ben Lomond High School is marking the 30th anniversary of two milestones: the first season of state-sanctioned girls soccer, and the Scots taking home the state championship that same year.
The 1989 Ben Lomond Scots won the 4A state championship in the first season girls soccer was sanctioned by the UHSAA.
BLHS is celebrating those feats Wednesday, Sept. 25, before the current Scots take on Stansbury.
Alumni players can meet at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and partake of refreshments, according to a flyer for the event, before the game starts at 6 p.m.
Alumni will be honored at halftime, according to the flyer.
Interested participants can RSVP to Jennilyn Stoffers — the leading scoring from the 1989 team — at 801-791-3600, or to Danielle Theall at 801-643-6020.
The group shared on Facebook a saved clipping of a letter to the editor from 1989 written by their head coach, Bonnie Burr, that touts the team's 88-15 goal advantage that season as well as a team GPA of 3.4.
Ben Lomond went 16-0-1 that season and defeated Judge Memorial 3-2 in the championship game.