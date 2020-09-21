OGDEN — Ben Lomond High School's volleyball team is scheduled to return to play this week after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 a couple weeks ago, necessitating that the team quarantine for 14 days.
The Scots get off quarantine Thursday and, without a prior day of practice, will face Uintah at 6 p.m. that night, according to Ogden district spokesperson Jer Bates.
The last match Ben Lomond played was Sept. 10 at West Jordan.
Several high school teams in Weber County were quarantined over the summer and one, the Weber High football team, had a game canceled in mid-August after its opponent, Bingham, had three players test positive for the disease.
According to a school newsletter written by school principal Steve Poll and published on social media channels Monday, the school currently has one student and one teacher out of school who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 students who are quarantined due to exposure.
Ogden district superintendent Rich Nye said at last week's board meeting that of the COVID cases associated with OSD students and employees, there had been no confirmed transmissions in school settings.
Earlier this year, the Utah High School Activities Association said that any COVID-related game cancellation would go down as a "no-contest" and not a forfeiture.
Ben Lomond has rescheduled its four matches and now will face a stretch of five matches in eight days, starting Thursday at home against Uintah and including this Saturday against Tooele.
A home match against Stansbury will be Sept. 30, sandwiched between away matches at Ogden and Cedar Valley, a road match at Juan Diego on Oct. 7, and a home match with Ogden on Oct. 20.
Elsewhere in Ogden, St. Joseph Catholic High volleyball coach Cindy White said all of the Jayhawks' games were canceled last week. They had no positive cases but a team in its region, Rowland Hall, was quarantined and SJ's team was considered exposed.
St. Joseph is scheduled to face Layton Christian on Thursday, according to MaxPreps.