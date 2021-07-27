WASHINGTON TERRACE — In some ways, Bonneville High’s football team is in unfamiliar territory — relative to the last 10-15 years — entering 2021.
Participation is way up at a school that has had issues in recent years fielding two sub-varsity teams.
The preseason excitement around the Lakers has a full tone to it, meaning it’s not the hollow optimism that many teams espouse in July when they know they’re in for a tough year.
Figuratively painted on the back of Bonneville’s navy blue uniforms is a red bullseye, owing to its status as defending Region 5 champions.
But lest anyone think 2020 was a one-off year, Bonneville’s confident it can sustain the upward trajectory it’s been on for five seasons.
Lakers coach Jantz Afuvai said participation is up about 30 kids compared to the same period last year.
“It’s been really nice to have the nice depth at the younger classes,” Afuvai said. “That is a fun headache to have.”
There are around 19 freshmen that Bonneville brought up into the program this year, a group Afuvai said he’s happy with and that got a lot of playing time in reps over the summer.
That only supplements a strong, experienced group of returning starters.
Carson Jones, a senior defensive end, led the team with 11 tackles-for-loss last season and had five sacks. Tom Turpin, the defensive end opposite Jones, had 10 TFLs and a team-high six sacks.
The team’s leading returning tackler (and receiver and kick returner) is senior Kord Shaw, a Swiss Army knife/utility-type player who received a scholarship offer from Oregon State in June.
“I think that we have a lot of good players, and good players coming up too. So once we all get going together, I think we should be pretty strong,” Jones said.
Another effect of the 2020 region title on this year’s team, and future ones, is Afuvai said it justifies the work the team puts in each year and justifies how things are run.
“A lot of confidence and being able to raise the bar to a high expectation and then holding the kids accountable to a standard that we haven’t seen here at Bonneville for 20 years,” Afuvai said.
The Lakers had tons of seniors last year, particularly on offense. But they have plenty of experience coming back, particularly up front. In 2020, they were a pass-first team; they should be offensively balanced in 2021.
“And where our offensive line is our strength, I mean we’ve got really good athletes at running back; it would be kind of crazy of us to go away from that,” Afuvai said.
An improvement on last year’s 8-2 record would be hard to come by, but that and winning the region again are big goals the team has.
Another goal the Lakers can easily set is to make a run in the playoffs, where last year they were cast aside at home against Alta and saw their playoff run end before it could really start.
“We should have a ton of leaders on our team that know what our goal is and that’s just to push forward. We do really well playing as a team,” Turpin said.
If there are questions about the team right now, they surround what the offense looks like with a new starting quarterback — Koy Dixon and Qwest Fielding have been battling for that spot this summer — and a group of receivers that’s lacking on experience as a whole.
What exactly the offense will look like might also not be apparent until September, since the Lakers face Ridgeline, Sky View and Weber the first three weeks of the season (those three went a combined 31-4 last year).
“They’re gonna have to understand that everybody’s gonna have to do their job,” Afuvai said.
Bonneville’s increased its win total each year since a 1-8 mark in 2016 and the Lakers made it all the way to the top of Region 5. Now, at the very least, it’s about staying there.
“There’s no secret recipe to that. It’s making sure that we’re doing the right thing every day and holding people accountable to what we could be,” Afuvai said.
WHAT’S NEW?
Not a whole lot, according to Afuvai.
“No major redraws of anything. I think that what we’ve got right now is working,” he said.
QUOTABLE
“I think the biggest thing was it was so special for the community. We haven’t won region since 2002; that was 19 years ago. I just felt like for me growing up, seeing Bonneville, they weren’t anything big. I mean, it was just — finally,” Turpin said about last year’s region championship.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 8-2, 5-0 in Region 5. The Lakers won their first region championship since 2002 and lost to Alta 29-9 in their first playoff game.
2021 strength of schedule: 45-50 (.474). Bonneville’s nonregion strength of schedule is 30-13 (.698), highlighted by a home game against defending 4A state champion Sky View and a road game at Region 1 champion Weber.
Players to watch: Kord Shaw (WR/RB/S), Carson Jones (RB/TE/DL), Tom Turpin (OL/DL), Jordan Jacquez (WR/DB)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense
Strength/weakness: Talent and experience on defense/Inexperience in skill positions on offense
NOTES
Bonneville will resume its most-played series in school history, that being against Weber, whom the Lakers have faced 57 times. They own a 39-18 advantage in the series, but the series stopped after Weber trounced Bonneville 49-0 in 2016.
For the third year in a row, Bonneville faces three teams from Region 11, which encompasses the Cache Valley schools plus Bear River in 4A.
The Lakers will meet Ridgeline for the first time in school history.
All-time records against region opposition: 28-24 against Box Elder, 4-17 against Bountiful, 12-6 against Woods Cross, 12-2 against Viewmont, 4-6 against Northridge.
All-time records against nonregion foes: 39-18 against Weber, 9-15 against Mountain Crest, 22-14-1 against Sky View.
SCHEDULE
All games 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Ridgeline
Aug. 20: Sky View
Aug. 27: at Weber
Sept. 3: at Mountain Crest
Sept. 10: Viewmont*
Sept. 17: at Bountiful*
Sept. 24: Woods Cross*
Oct. 1: Northridge*
Oct. 8: at Box Elder*
Wed., Oct. 13: Open
* - Denotes Region 5 game