WASHINGTON TERRACE — In 2016, the Bonneville Lakers football team limped to a 1-8 record and appeared to be on a downturn.
They’ve improved their win total each year since — from 4-7 in 2017, to 5-5 in 2018, to a somewhat surprising 6-5 mark last year that included a playoff win against Spanish Fork, the team’s first playoff win since 2009.
The challenge in 2020 was always going to be to continue the upward swing. It just seems like a dark cloud of COVID-19 has parked itself right over the Terrace.
Since June 1, Bonneville has had to quarantine twice, for two weeks at a time, with the most recent shutdown coming in July.
“Experience, I’m hoping, will give us an advantage,” head coach Jantz Afuvai said when asked how the Lakers hope to continue the upward trend.
Experience with a handful of starters on each side of the ball will be especially crucial after the team lost four weeks of practice in the summer, raising a serious question of whether Bonneville’s season opener against Hunter will come without adequate prep time.
It should be noted the Lakers have just 54 kids in the program. Bonneville will play only one sub-varsity game and has at least 10 kids not playing this season directly because of health concerns with COVID-19.
“The issue for me is how do we get our kids physically ready for a Friday night. Otherwise, all we’re going to be doing is having injury after injury and we’re not going to last very long with that because we don’t have the numbers,” Afuvai said. “That has been the primary concern. That does affect practice planning. We don’t hit as much as we used to. We hit enough where we get the cobwebs out and we know how to wrap and know how to put our face in the right place.
“It’s changed. Completely changed from everything I’ve ever known for how long I’ve been doing it.”
Hopefully, the team is past the point of frequent shutdowns and infections, and can focus on a sport that will offer a distraction and outlet for a few dozen kids during this crazy time.
“We’re just excited to play our season together and have fun,” quarterback Kamen Best said.
Best began 2019 as the starting quarterback, then played sparingly through the fifth game before missing the rest of the season with injury.
Best hit his stride in his last two games when he completed 60% of his passes and threw three touchdowns with no picks.
Offensively, the Lakers return a handful of skill players, including junior Kord Shaw and seniors Luke Dixon and Reiss Graybeal.
The offensive line will be mostly new starters.
Afuvai likes what he’s seen from Best so far.
“He’s hitting our receivers in full speed like you would see in a college setup,” Afuvai said.
Defensively the Lakers return most of their linebackers group, led by leading tackler Aaron Johnson (106 tackles, six for loss) and third-leading tackler Adrian Medel (89).
Though Bonneville technically outscored its opponents 70-61 in the first quarter last year, Johnson lamented two slow starts in particular that were costly for the team.
The first was a quasi-region championship game at home against Farmington where the Phoenix went up 14-0 after the first quarter thanks in part to a pick-six just 77 seconds into the game.
The second time was at Farmington in the playoffs, where the Lakers went down 21-0 after one frame.
“Once you’re in the hole, it’s hard to come back out of it,” Johnson said. “We’ve proven that once we put ourselves in the mindset and come out strong, we can beat good teams, so I really just feel like if we have the right mindset and don’t doubt ourselves then we can be a great team this year.”
A ton of things have to go right for the Lakers to improve on their 6-5 mark from last year.
The offensive line has to establish some sort of rhythm, whether it be in run or pass blocking, and most of the secondary will also need time to gel.
The players are all there. It’s a matter of getting through some expected early wrinkles before getting to the whole smooth suit.
QUOTABLE“I think everybody’s in the same boat though, to be honest with you. Everybody’s trying to sprint to get something together for Friday night, then once schemes happen you’re able to fix stuff, see stuff then hopefully we can stay ahead of the curve here or at least meet the curve,” Afuvai said.
FACTS AND FIGURES2019 season: 6-5 (3-2 Region 5). Bonneville beat Spanish Fork 14-9 in the first round of the 5A playoffs, then lost 30-0 at Farmington in the second round.
2020 strength of schedule: 58-47 (.552). This includes defending 4A state champion Sky View.
Players to watch: Aaron Johnson (LB), Kord Shaw (RB/KR), Luke Dixon (WR), Adrian Medel (LB), Kamen Best (QB)
Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)
Strength/weakness: Defense/Offensive line
NOTESFor the third straight year, Bonneville’s non-region schedule includes three teams all from the same region: Region 11’s Bear River, Mountain Crest and Sky View.
Bonneville’s all-time record against Box Elder is 27-24.
The Lakers had the individual state leader in interceptions last year with senior Jake Peck, who picked off nine passes.
Despite having a 6-5 record, Bonneville was outscored 202-256 last year. The last time the Lakers were outscored in a winning season was 1984 (6-5 record, outscored 159-173).
SCHEDULEAug. 14: at Hunter, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Sky View, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Bear River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Viewmont*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Bountiful*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Woods Cross*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Farmington*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Box Elder*, 7 p.m.
Region 5 game