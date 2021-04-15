Less than seven months after hiring Devon Childress as the new wrestling coach, Bonneville High fired him Monday, according to his social media posts and confirmed in his personnel file obtained through a public records request.
In a video posted to the team's Facebook page a short time after his dismissal, Childress spoke about the decision.
"We have parted ways because I have — I did not regulate wearing a mask as much as I should have during pictures, and that I was also was not getting along with the yoga teacher and that I was stepping on peoples' toes in the weight room," he said.
In another Facebook post made late Wednesday, Childress wrote that "this is merely political in every way." Specifics of his removal are unclear.
Several photos posted on the team's Instagram page during the season show people lined up next to each other not wearing masks, an apparent violation of established COVID-19 protocols for sports teams — though that's been a fairly common occurrence with high school sports teams throughout Weber School District.
The Standard-Examiner obtained Childress' personnel file through a public records request, which notes Childress was a part-time, at-will employee and that the reason for his separation was "personal." It offered nothing further.
Childress was hired to be the wrestling coach on Sept. 23, 2020, according to the file. The district typically doesn't comment on personnel matters.