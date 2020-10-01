WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville High girls soccer won a shared Region 5 championship with a 3-1 win over Bountiful (7-9, 3-7 Region 5) on Thursday.
Gabrielle Vance and Sadie Beardall each netted in the first half for Bonneville (14-2, 8-2).
Elle Burton scored in the second half. Summer Diamond had two assists.
The Lakers are region champs for the fourth time in five years.
VIEWMONT 2, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Viewmont won a share of the Region 5 championship in a shutout at Box Elder (2-14, 1-9 Region 5).
Kim Hendrickson netted for Viewmont (14-2, 8-2). The Vikings’ second score was an own goal. Lydia Pitt earned the clean sheet.
WEBER 1, ROY 0 (2OT)
PLEASANT VIEW — Callie Price booted a golden goal in the 93rd minute to lift Weber to a win over Roy (4-12, 3-11 Region 1) in extra time.
Maggie McAuley and Lexi Hill shared the clean sheet for Weber (7-9, 6-8).
LAYTON 3, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Layton scored twice in the second half and Rilee Godfrey kept the clean sheet to beat Clearfield (4-12, 3-11 Region 1).
Brooklyn Pritchett had a goal and an assist for Layton (13-3, 12-2). Kaitlyn Richins and Erin Bailey each netted once. Reese Robinson assisted Bailey’s score.
SYRACUSE 4, NORTHRIDGE 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse scored all four goals in the first half and Presley Whitesides earned a clean sheet in a win over Northridge (5-12, 4-10 Region 1).
Cortney Wright, Cortney Cobabe, Abby Schofield and Caroline Stringfellow each netted for Syracuse (11-6, 9-5). Sarah Wynn tallied two assists while Stringfellow and Keelee Cella each assisted one score.
PROVIDENCE HALL AT MORGAN
MORGAN — The contest was cancelled due to a COVID-19 quarantine at Providence Hall.
ST. JOSEPH 9, NORTH SUMMIT 0
OGDEN — Kenzie Munson saved a clean sheet and St. Joseph scored eight goals in the first half in a mercy-rule win over North Summit (1-8, 1-5 2A North).
Kathryn Van Wagoner had two goals and two assists to pace St. Joseph (7-4, 3-3). Sam Munson added two goals and one assist. Abee Walker tallied one goal and one assist.
Alex Walker, Ciera Aguirre, Ellen Rickerd and Julie Rickerd each netted once. Lexi Brown had two assists while Abby Goldner, Kara Sugiyama and Cate Schmeling each assisted on goal.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Juan Diego 5, Ben Lomond 0
Mountain Crest 4, Bear River 0
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, DAVIS 1
PLAIN CITY — Maggie Mendelsen posted 23 kills and served three aces for Fremont (15-2, 9-0 Region 1) in a 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18 win over Davis. Ayva Cebollero had 35 assists, four kills and 12 digs. Hoku Sagapolu tallied six blocks and eight kills while Jade Harlan added 15 digs.
Katie Corelli led Davis (12-10, 5-4) with 18 kills, two aces and 20 digs. Katie Anderton dished out 26 assists. Aubrey Nielson and Kate Sargent each served two aces while Lauryn Arnold added three blocks.
LAYTON 3, ROY 0
ROY — Mercedes Lopez amassed 22 assists, seven digs, three aces and two blocks for Layton (12-10, 5-4 Region 1) in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 sweep at Roy. Kenzy Christensen added six kills and two blocks
Loryn Brimhall had 14 kills and Xochitl Sustaita added 16 digs Roy (4-11, 1-9).
SYRACUSE 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Syracuse swept Northridge by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.
Hailee Garcia paced Syracuse (14-2, 8-1 Region 1) with 16 digs and 42 assists. Megan Chandler had 13 kills and Kambree Rodriguez served four aces.
Karli Nielson had 13 kills and 13 digs for Northridge (8-7, 5-4). Emma Thompson added 18 assists and 13 digs.
WEBER 3, CLEARFIELD 2
CLEARFIELD — Weber won a marathon at Clearfield by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Savannah Anderton led Clearfield (2-9, 0-9 Region 1) with 11 kills, six digs, four blocks and two aces. Miranda Mansfield had nine kills, 14 digs and one ace. Sadie Christiansen added 22 digs, two kills and two assists.
Weber (3-15, 3-6) did not report stats.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bountiful won at Bonneville (5-12, 0-5 Region 5) in straight sets: 25-17, 25-16, 25-18.
Jordyn Harvey led Bountiful (8-6, 2-1 Region 5) with 13 kills.
BOX ELDER 3, FARMINGTON 2
FARMINGTON — Box Elder beat Farmington in five sets: 17-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Amber Beddes led Farmington (7-13, 1-3 Region 5) with 19 kills. Sophie Wendt dished out 29 assists and served five aces.
Box Elder (12-4, 4-1) did not report stats.
ST. JOSEPH 3, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph Catholic High swept Utah Military Academy (0-11, 0-5 Region 17) by scores of 25-7, 25-10, 25-13,
Montse Hernandez paced St. Joseph (6-2, 6-0) with seven kills, eight digs and two aces. Sarah Snell added eight kills and one ace. Gabby Morales dished out two assists and served 10 aces.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Woods Cross 3, Bountiful 0
Bear River 3, Mountain Crest 2
BOYS GOLF
SARATOGA SPRINGS — St. Joseph Catholic High senior golfer Cannon Randall finished in a tie for eighth place in the 2A boys golf state tournament, which concluded Thursday at Talons Cove in Saratoga Springs.
Randall shot 85 in the first round and 80 in the second round for a two-day score of 165. The Jayhawks finished in fourth place as a team with a score of 704. Beaver High won the team title with a team score of 596, led by individual champion Braden Roberts, who carded a two-day score of 8-under 136.