So far, the Utah High School Activities Association plans to host state playoffs this fall and, as of Monday, all three major team sports now have in-season RPI rankings released.
Here's a brief overview of where area teams stand. Final RPI rankings after the completion of regular-season schedules determine playoff seeding and matchups.
GIRLS SOCCER
Davis (No. 2), Layton (No. 3) and Syracuse (No. 6) are all in the top 10 and would get a first-round bye in 6A. Layton has a 7-1 Region 1 record and currently leads second-place Davis (6-1) by half a game. Such a standing could set up an all Region-1 quarterfinal or semifinal on one side of the bracket.
Weber (12) and Fremont (13) would be in line for home playoff games if the season ended today. Roy (19), Clearfield (20) and Northridge (21) all would be on the road, with the latter two facing both Weber and Fremont in the first round.
In 5A, Region 5 has a three-way tie for first place with Bonneville, Farmington and Viewmont all being 4-1. The top three RPI spots are those same three teams with Viewmont at No. 1, Bonneville at No. 2 and Farmington at No. 3. The top three seeds get a first-round bye in the 5A bracket.
Box Elder is No. 24 and would theoretically face defending champion Skyline in the first round. Bonneville and Box Elder have faced the two toughest schedules this season, according to how it's computed in the RPI matrix.
Defending 4A state champ Ogden checks in at No. 3 in the 4A RPI standings. Ben Lomond is dead-last in 21st.
The Tigers are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 10, tied for first place with Cedar Valley, whom they've yet to face. Ogden has yet to allow a goal in region play.
Elsewhere, Morgan is No. 1 in 3A and St. Joseph is sixth in 2A.
VOLLEYBALL
Fremont (No. 4), Syracuse (No. 8) and Davis (No. 10) are all in the top 10 in 6A with Northridge at No. 11, just outside the top 10.
Through three region matches, Fremont (3-0) is in first place, ahead of a three-way tie for second between Syracuse, Davis and Layton.
Layton is 14th in RPI followed by Roy (No. 19), Weber (No. 24) and Clearfield (No. 25). Fremont is the defending Region 1 champion and went to the state semifinals last year.
Box Elder (7-2) is ranked fifth in 5A with a 7-2 record with fellow Region 5 mates Woods Cross (No. 1) and Bountiful (No. 9) also in the top 10.
Bonneville is No. 21 and Farmington, the defending Region 5 champion and 5A state runner-up, is 19th. Region 5 games begin Thursday.
In 4A, Ogden (6-4) is eighth, which would give the Tigers a first-round bye and a home playoff game if the Tigers hold up to finish the season. Bear River is 13th and Ben Lomond is dead-last in 21st.
In 3A, Morgan ranks No. 3 with a 6-5 record against a schedule of almost exclusively higher-classification schools. St. Joseph is 10th in 2A.
FOOTBALL
The first RPI rankings for football were released Monday afternoon. Unbeaten teams Roy (No. 7), Weber (No. 9) and Davis (No. 10) led the way for Region 1 in the 6A rankings.
All three teams' RPI rankings were significantly impacted by poor strength of schedule, which explains why 2-2 Bingham checked in at No. 8. Pleasant Grove is No. 1.
The top five seeds in 6A get a first-round bye.
Fremont (15th), Layton (20th), Syracuse (21st), Clearfield (22nd) and Northridge (27th) round out the rest of the Weber and Davis County representation.
In 5A, Bonneville is No. 7 after a 4-1 start to the season. Farmington is 19th and Box Elder is 20th.
Bountiful is No. 9, meaning Friday's showdown with the Lakers will be a top 10 matchup. Unbeaten Salem Hills is No. 1 in 5A.
The top nine teams in 5A football get a bye, a larger number than last year after three schools — Cottonwood, Timpanogos and Payson — went independent, thus disqualifying them for postseason play.
In 4A, Bear River checks in at No. 6, with Ogden at No. 10 and Ben Lomond at No. 18. If the rankings were to stand, Ogden would get a first-round bye but likely wouldn't get a home playoff game.
The top 10 teams get first-round byes in 4A. Sky View checks in at No. 1.
Morgan is ranked No. 8 in 3A. Layton Christian is 12th out of 13 teams in 2A.