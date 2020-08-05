Bountiful football preview: Break-in period with new coach Freckleton should be minimal

BOUNTIFUL — Who hasn’t had a busy life since the COVID-19 pandemic started?
Certainly not Jason Freckleton. A Bountiful High teacher and longtime assistant football coach, Freckleton was named Bountiful’s head football coach on Feb. 21.
A couple weeks later, the world turned upside down, schools shut down and here was Freckleton trying to figure out how to keep the team on the right path when everyone was home twiddling their fingers and lifting their younger siblings for weight training.
"Frankly I knew they were under a lot of pressure with academic (needs). That’s where their focus needed to be at that time," Freckelton said.
In late July, just as school districts were finalizing and announcing reopening plans, just as COVID-19 was getting more widespread, just as Bountiful’s mascot debate exploded and just as official practice was getting serious, Freckleton’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child.
Bountiful might benefit more than a lot of other teams who hired new coaches this winter and spring. Freckleton went to school there and has coached there for the last 10 years, so he knows the kids and their families probably as well as any other coach in the program.
"I think we should have a very physically, hungry, exciting team to watch," he said. "Our senior class is as good as I’ve seen not just being united but also their work ethic, their desire to compete at a high level and then they’re awesome teammates. They understand that it’s going to take more than just their senior class."
He doesn’t plan to change a ton about the program despite being a new coach, either.
Freckleton likes what Tyler Hughes, now in the New England Patriots organization, had been building the past two years, so Freckleton said this year is, in part, about adding on to what’s been constructed.
"We have a very talented junior class, there’s going to be a lot of juniors who are going to be asked to be big contributors," he said.
Since legendary former coach Larry Wall retired from coaching, Bountiful has struggled to a 16-27 record between head coaches Randy Johnson and Hughes.
In that way, Freckleton wants to get back to some of the things the team did when Wall was in charge.
He didn’t elaborate exactly what those things were; however, Hughes gave Freckleton the keys to the offense for the second half of last year and Bountiful immediately became one of the hottest offensive teams in the state.
Behind a stout offensive line and running back Jared McCann, Bountiful averaged 23.5 points per game over the last eight games, compared to 14.75 the previous four, and were theoretically 11 points from a region title.
It’s been awhile since Bountiful has regularly been at the perch of Region 5, where it stayed for decades under Wall. The hope for Bountiful is it can get back there soon.
QUOTABLE
"Last year we had three or four games in the fourth quarter that we ended up losing one or two plays here and there, and a lot of these kids whether they were playing or not, experienced it. Our work throughout the spring and summer has been, in close games, someone has to step up and make that play that wasn’t made," Freckleton said.
WHAT’S NEW
Freckleton is new as a head coach. The offensive scheme is pro style (I-backs and spread) and the defense is a 3-4.
Bountiful was previously supposed to visit Highland in the season opener. That game is now a home game since Salt Lake City health restrictions aren't conducive for fans at high school games.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 5-7 (2-3 Region 5). Beat Maple Mountain 28-18 in the first round of the playoffs, lost to Salem Hills 24-7 in the second round.
2020 strength of schedule: 69-43 (.616). Eight of Bountiful’s 10 opponents had a winning record last year, including all five non-region opponents.
Players to watch: Mitch Moldre (LB/RB), Brooks Fornelious (WR/DB), Ethan Smith (OL), Isaac Vaivaka (OL/DL), Anisi Purcell (TE), Micah Petit (K), Payson Hadley (WR), Ethan Smith (OL/DL), Trevin Ostler (OL/DL).
Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 4 defense, 1 kicker)
Strength/weakness: Size in the trenches/varsity inexperience, depth and finding a starting quarterback
NOTES
The quarterback competition has been between seniors Boston Malmrose, Payson Hadley and junior Maximus Barker.
According to prep football historian George Felt, Bountiful is 399-280 all time, so the next win will be the school’s 400th.
Former head coach Larry Wall holds the UHSAA record for most games coached at a single school with 354 at Bountiful from 1985-2015. The next closest active coach is Ray Hosner at Pine View (221), according to Felt.
Apropos of nothing except sheer eye-raising statistics, Wall’s 1991 state championship team won its final five games of the year, four in the playoffs, by a combined 16 points: 14-10, 10-6, 17-14, 7-6, 7-3.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: Highland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Weber, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Springville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: Woods Cross*, 7 p.m. (KJZZ)
Sept. 18: at Bonneville*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Box Elder*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Viewmont*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Farmington*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Sky View, 7 p.m.
*Denotes Region 5 game