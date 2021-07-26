BOUNTIFUL — Jason Freckleton, the head football coach at Bountiful High and a BHS alumnus, was sitting in his office in early July one day.
Surrounding him in his office were some remnants — hats, stickers, a bust — of the school’s former “Braves” mascot that was changed to “Redhawks” in the spring after a monthslong outcry throughout the preceding summer and fall.
As Freckleton was going through some of the new coaching additions to the Bountiful football staff, one example of how the mascot change won’t be an overnight adjustment manifested itself.
“Ryan Curtis is another former ...”
He paused as he was about to say former “Brave.”
“... Bountiful football player who’s gonna come help us,” Freckleton continued.
The school’s alumni are all former “Braves” until the class of 2022 graduates as Redhawks next year, so technically Freckleton and everybody else is right in that sense.
He’s not the only one who’ll hesitate over what word to use.
It’s an example of the aforementioned slow-moving mascot change that still hasn’t completely made its way through everyone’s psyche, or to the physical school’s insignia, and likely won’t completely be a normal thing for a while.
That’s just how these things go.
For instance, the team’s new uniforms don’t have a mascot on them because they had to be ordered in February, so they say “Bountiful.” The helmet stickers? To be determined. And that’s just the football team.
As for the team that will actually wear the Bountiful uniform this year, BHS returns a lot of starters up front, appears to be on an upward trend the past year and a half and appears as one of the teams in Region 5 that the other coaches have their eyes on.
The Redhawks also return seven starters from a defense that allowed 18.8 points per game last year, which was statistically the best among Region 5 teams and fourth in 5A.
“I think it instills confidence in the team in knowing that guys know the scheme and they have experience,” Freckleton said. “I think it allows us to hopefully take the next step, push deeper into the state playoffs, go compete for a state championship and compete for a region championship. Everybody talks about that; I think we’re there in the mix. We have the potential.”
Bountiful returns three starting offensive linemen, one of whom is left tackle Trevin Ostler, who committed to BYU in early July. Another returner on offense is tight end Anisi Purcell, who also plays defensive line.
Some of the Redhawks’ best players are expected to be two-way starters so, like any head coach, Freckleton has spent some of the summer trying to build team depth and get a comfortable rotation so that the two-way players can rest.
“If we can, we’ll be right there,” he said.
Statistically speaking, the Redhawks don’t have a ton in the way of returning starters on offense or defense.
Quarterback Max Barker threw for 406 yards last year, the leading returning rusher is Corbin Cottle (263 yards) and the leading returning receiver is Purcell (126 yards).
But Barker projected extraordinary confidence when talking about who Bountiful has on its team, particularly on offense, where he reeled off name after name of receivers and running backs he’s excited about.
“When you play us this season, it’s gonna be, we’re gonna pass the ball a lot, but when we hand the ball off it’s going for 6 (points) every time. That’s the mentality,” Barker said.
The Redhawks were a pretty balanced group offensively in 2020, but particularly got on a roll later in the season once they started leaning on the power run game.
Bountiful’s final five games yielded 952 rushing yards compared to 549 in the previous seven games — 190.4 yards per game instead of 78.4.
Two years in a row now, the Redhawks (and Braves in 2019) have been a second-half team, which to be fair, tough nonregion schedules have contributed to.
They start tough again, on the road at Highland. Likely, the mascot change will come up at some point before, during or after that game.
Whether the team likes it or not, the far-reaching mascot debate is what people will think of first when they think of Bountiful High for a little while.
The Redhawks just hope they’re remembered for what they do on the field this year.
WHAT’S NEW
The mascot is new and so is about half the coaching staff.
The stadium lights are also new after they were blown over in last year’s downslope wind event.
QUOTABLE
Ostler had this to say about the team’s goals: “We’re trying to make it to state; thats the mentality right now. We’re not here just to be a laid-back team and just think we can do everything. We gotta work our butts off.”
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 7-5, 3-2 Region 5. Beat Hillcrest 62-7 in the first round of the playoffs and lost 38-28 to Skyline in the second round. The 7-5 mark was the team’s best since 2015.
2021 strength of schedule: 46-58 (.442). The nonregion portion will be very tricky against the likes of an improved Farmington team, Springville, Skyline and defending 4A champion Sky View.
Players to watch: Trevin Ostler (OL/DL), Max Barker (QB), Anisi Purcell (TE/DL), Corbin Cottle (RB/KR)
Returning starters: 4 offense, 8 defense; At least three are returning two-way starters
Strength/weakness: Defensive experience/Consistency
NOTES
Despite the geographic proximity, Bountiful and Northridge’s game will be the first meeting between the two schools.
The Redhawks alternate home and away games each week of the season; they don’t have two straight home games, two straight road games or the sort.
Bountiful High is the only school in Davis County with a grass football field.
All-time records against region opponents, according to prep football historian George Felt: 33-23 against Viewmont, 32-11 against Woods Cross, 17-4 against Bonneville, 7-8 against Box Elder.
All-time records against its nonregion opponents, according to Felt: 18-29 against Highland, 1-2 against Farmington, 2-3 against Springville, 2-10 against Skyline, 7-2 against Sky View
SCHEDULE
All times 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: at Highland
Aug. 20: Farmington
Aug. 27: at Springville
Sept. 3: Skyline
Sept. 10: at Woods Cross*
Sept. 17: Bonneville*
Sept. 24: at Box Elder*
Oct. 1: Viewmont*
Oct. 8: at Northridge*
Oct. 13: Sky View
*— Denotes Region 5 game