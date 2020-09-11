BOUNTIFUL — Max Barker connected with Brooks Fornelius for two fourth-quarter touchdown passes — the last on an untimed down to end the game — to lift Bountiful to a thrilling 26-24 win over Woods Cross on Friday afternoon.
After a 47-yard Barker-to-Fornelius score made it 24-20 with 5:31 left, Bountiful (3-2, 1-0 Region 5) forced a punt and took over at the Woods Cross (0-5, 0-1) 44 with 58 seconds left, setting up a wild final sequence.
Bountiful reached the WX 15, fell back to the 29 on an intentional-grounding sack, and spiked the ball with four seconds left to set up fourth down.
Barker heaved a prayer to the near sideline and a Woods Cross defender took out the intended receiver to draw an interference flag as time expired. On an untimed down from the 14, Barker threw across the hashes to the end zone and Fornelius out-jumped his defender for the winning score.
Woods Cross scored on a Sione Mamata 74-yard interception return, Jaxon Smith hit Luke Hyde on a 40-yard passing TD and ran in a 4-yard score, and Austin Bradley made a 25-yard field goal.
Corbin DuBois ran 56 yards for a score to get Bountiful on the board, then Anisi Purcell snatched the ball out of the air after it squirted out of DuBois’ arms and ran 5 yards for Bountiful’s second score.
ROY 30, SYRACUSE 15
SYRACUSE — Roy scored 23 unanswered points to take control in a win at Syracuse.
Parker Kingston threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Colby Dickson, Britton Watts kicked a 40-yard field goal, Kingston punched in a 1-yard run and Cade Harris ran in a score from 3 yards out to put Roy up 23-5 late in the third quarter.
Syracuse (1-4, 1-2 Region 1) took a 5-0 lead after blocking a punt out of the end zone for a safety in the first quarter and Bennett Carlson booted a 24-yard field goal early in the second. Trevor Drake threw a 9-yard TD pass to Chandler Christensen and Carlson added a 42-yarder to briefly cut it to 23-15 midway through the fourth quarter.
Izzy Gordon capped the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown run just more than a minute later to seal it for Roy (5-0, 3-0).
Gordon rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. Kingston completed 13 of 17 passes for 139 yards and one score. The Royals rolled up 436 yards of total offense.
BOX ELDER 15, FARMINGTON 14
FARMINGTON — Parker Buchanan ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Box Elder came back at Farmington for its first win of the season.
Buchanan opened the Box Elder (1-4, 1-0 Region 5) scoring with an 8-yard run early in the second quarter and the Bees punched in a two-point conversion that ended up being the difference.
Farmington (1-4, 0-1) got a 2-yard rushing score from Boston Reinhold in the second and took the lead 14-8 with a Drew Patterson to Mitch Nielsen TD pass of 13 yards in the third.
Buchanan threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sean Baker with six minutes left for the final 15-14 edge.
CEDAR VALLEY 28, BEN LOMOND 21
OGDEN — Ben Lomond had two possessions within striking distance in the fourth quarter but couldn’t knot things up in a home region loss.
Ryan Alvarez ran for two long touchdowns for Ben Lomond (2-3, 0-2 Region 10), and Jayden Sawyer and Alvarez hooked up for a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-21 early in the fourth.
RIDGELINE 34, BEAR RIVER 27
GARLAND — Needing a touchdown to extend the game, Bear River got a stop and completed a long pass to the pylon as time expired, but the receiver was ruled down short of the end zone and Ridgeline claimed a win.
Kace “Bucket” Jones drew first blood with an 82-yard run for Bear River (3-2, 0-1 Region 11). Josh Payne tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chance Udy to give Bear River a 14-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter.
Ridgeline scored 24 straight to take a 24-14 lead into the break.
Udy struck again on a 67-yard sprint with 11:09 left in the third quarter. Payne found Darien Johnson from 19 yards out with 3:46 left to cut the Ridgeline lead to 34-27.
Jones rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries for Bear River. Payne threw 18 of 28 for 175 yards and two scores.
PARK CITY 48, OGDEN 3
PARK CITY— Ogden trailed 34-3 at the half in a big loss at region foe Park City.
Adam Wilson kicked a 45-yard field goal for Ogden’s (3-2, 0-2 Region 10) only points. Logan Shobe amassed 100 total yards for the Tigers.
PROVIDENCE HALL 21, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 12
LAYTON — Layton Christian trailed 21-0 at the half and could not complete a comeback in a home loss to Providence Hall.
Roderick Richards scored from 5 yards out to get Layton Christian (1-4) on the board in the third quarter. Tucker Prescott tossed a 30-yard pass to Malik Johnson for LCA’s other score.
DAVIS 40, LAYTON 7
KAYSVILLE — Davis reached a 5-0 mark for the first time since 2015, and is 3-0 in Region 1 play, with the win. No stats were reported.