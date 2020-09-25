BOUNTIFUL — Strange as it may seem in this pandemic-paced world, the Box Elder football team was seen streaking Friday in a positive way.
After starting the season 0-4, the Bees have now won three in a row and, after starting in a 0-7 hole against Bountiful, they scored 17 straight points to capture a Region 5 victory.
The Bees are in first place, sticking to what got them there, stinging the Braves in a 17-7 decision.
“We got punched in the mouth at the start — got down 7-0 really quick — but we’ve learned how to maintain our composure these last three games, and just played a whole football game,” Box Elder quarterback Parker Buchanan said.
Buchanan mentioned the team came together after the Bear River loss.
“We made a promise to each other that we were going to turn things around, trust each other more and play team football, and we’re playing really well,” he said.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in the first half doing “whatever coach calls,” Buchanan said. “I love running it ... I also love throwing it around, it’s fun.”
All the fireworks happened in the first 24 minutes before both teams went scoreless in the second half, when the Bees (3-4, 3-0 Region 5) controlled the ball for nine of the 12 minutes in the third quarter alone.
“We were looking to put gas on the pedal, trying to blow it out and relax at the end of the game, but they kept playing hard. Our offense just kept pounding it, pounding it to tire them out and it worked,” Buchanan said.
Mistakes led to all the touchdowns for both teams in the first half.
Box Elder fumbled on the third play of its first possession and the Braves recovered for a first-and-goal at the 10.
Corbin DuBois cashed it in with a 1-yarder on fourth down and Bountiful led 7-0 at the 8:22 mark of the first quarter.
After Keaton Lamb converted a 31-yard field goal for Box Elder, the Braves effectively turned it over on a 1-yard punt and the Bees were in business at their own 48.
Buchanan covered the final 4 yards of that drive on a keeper and Box Elder took a 10-7 lead deep into the second stanza.
He wasn’t through, though. Buchanan lobbed a 25-yard TD pass to Braylon Majors with just 35 seconds left and the Bees took a 17-7 lead into the locker room.
The Bees earned that possession when Cole Mortensen stopped a Bountiful (3-4, 1-2) drive with an interception at the 7.
Mortensen added a second interception later in the game and the Box Elder defense garnered five turnovers for the afternoon.
“You’re not going to win a lot of football games with five turnovers; it’s been a problem we’ve had,” Bountiful coach Jason Freckleton said. “We focused on it this last week, but obviously not enough. We moved the ball at times but drives ended in turnovers or penalties; just a lack of execution of plays.
“They have a heck of a football player in number 14 (Buchanan); obviously, he’s next-level good,” Freckleton said.
Buchanan also plays in the defensive backfield and had an interception late in the first half.
“It gets tiring, but my team needs me out there and I want to play for them. I do it for my boys,” Buchanan said. “I love these guys and want to do everything for them.”