Box Elder football preview: Led by USU commit Buchanan, Bees could be Region 5 darkhorse

BRIGHAM CITY — Every year, the Region 5 football coaches talk about how no matter what type of team Box Elder has, their games against the Bees stand out as particularly difficult.
They play hard, they play physical, they now have the only grass field in the region and, later on in the year, that might be an actual problem for the turf schools.
Take last year for example. Box Elder went 3-8, its worst record since a 2-7 mark in 2009. The Bees were 1-4 in Region 5 but only one loss was by double digits, that being by 17 points against Farmington.
It seems like Box Elder can only improve, then.
The Bees have the best returning starting quarterback in the region, three-year starter Parker Buchanan, plus a handful of very talented, visible players.
Might they be a dark horse contender for the Region 5 crown?
Given the number of seniors that graduated for defending champion Farmington, a coaching change at Woods Cross and the unknowns at Bountiful, it’s pretty reasonable to expect Box Elder to be in the conversation.
“I’m excited about a lot of guys. I feel really good about our guys, but again we gotta see how — some of them played on a Friday night, but we gotta see how they combine with the other kids,” head coach Robbie Gunter said. “What happens when things don’t go our way? What are we going to do then?”
Buchanan threw for 1,702 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions last year to go with a team-high 375 rushing yards and seven scores. He verbally committed to Utah State back in April, whose coaches had particular discussions with him about playing tight end or outside linebacker.
The odd thing about Buchanan: he’s the second-leading returning receiver on the team.
Seriously.
Running back Trevin Johnson had 10 catches for 122 yards last year. Buchanan caught one pass for 27. The remaining 1,580 receiving yards were tallied by seniors.
“I’d much rather have that scenario than the opposite, because the quarterback helps those guys out,” Gunter said.
Still, it figures to be the biggest issue facing the offense, which has a starting running back returning plus three linemen.
One of the three linemen is Kellen Collier, a big lineman/linebacker who turned heads in summer scrimmages and who was second on the team in tackles with 82 last season, including four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
In 2019, Box Elder’s run defense held its first two opponents to 101 combined rushing yards total. The next nine games, the Bees allowed an average of 171.1 rushing yards per game.
“I think we’re going to be able to stop the run very, very well this year, especially with our D-line,” Collier said.
The most visible name on the defensive line is Gavin Hansen, a lanky, redheaded defensive end who had 74 tackles and a region-best 15 sacks (the latter ranked third in the state).
“I just felt like I really had to prove myself, new team, and just to show them I could play that position,” Hansen said. “I kind of played a little bit my sophomore year, but I didn’t start, so I really felt like I should’ve started my junior year so I really really pushed myself.”
There is one thing that might hamper Box Elder, and that was a positive COVID-19 test over the summer that sent the team home for two weeks right before football camp started.
At the very least, it could make for a slow start to the season. It also might have another effect.
Collier said the weeks off were kind of like “teasing the beast,” making the team more motivated to get back to practice and get back to work.
Another motivation: this year is the 100th Golden Spike Game against Bear River, in which the Bees are 71-26-2 all-time.
To say the players and coaches are excited is an understatement.
QUOTABLE
When the team could practice again, it was a great day.
“It wears on everyone, the mental challenge. It was nice when they finally started opening things up and they gave us permission to do summer stuff that was like, man, that was like the greatest week of the year,” Gunter said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 3-8 (1-4 Region 5). Three of the Bees’ four region losses came by a combined 11 points. They lost seven of eight games, ending the season on a four-game losing skid.
2020 strength of schedule: 72-44 (.620). Box Elder has the toughest strength of schedule in the area. The Bees’ non-region foes have a combined 42-18.
Players to watch: Parker Buchanan (QB), Kellen Collier (G/LB), Gavin Hansen (DE), Carson Lancaster (OL/DL), Lincoln Torrey (OL/DL), Trevin Johnson (RB)
Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 4 defense)
Strength/weakness: Team unity/getting through rough patches
NOTES
Gunter has 93 coaching victories between stops at Viewmont and Box Elder, according to prep football historian George Felt.
The game against Rigby-Idaho is the first meeting between the schools.
Seniors were exclusively responsible for every kick and punt return yard gained last year.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: Kearns, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Rigby (ID), 4 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Bear River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Bountiful, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Woods Cross, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Murray, 7 p.m.