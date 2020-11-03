BRIGHAM CITY — In the middle of the volleyball season, a handful of Box Elder's starters were quarantined because of COVID-19 contact tracing. They missed two weeks and in that time, the Bees dropped a region match to Bonneville, which played what Bees head coach Kris Harding called the perfect match.
With Box Elder's Region 5 title hopes more or less torpedoed, the focus turned to the 5A state tournament, which both Harding and Bountiful coach Sarah Chism have said could be won by any of the top 10 seeds.
"The excitement and energy's already (there in) the state tournament. Knowing that you can compete and battle, then it's fair game," Harding said.
Box Elder started its state tournament with a straight-sets win against No. 24 Cottonwood with set scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-10, beating the Colts in front of a large and loud crowd — relative to this season's COVID-19 restrictions, of course.
The No. 9 Bees broke away from an early first-set deadlock to win the first set, then commanded the next two sets to move on to Wednesday's second round matchup at No. 8 Lehi.
Particularly, Harding thought the Bees passed well against Cottonwood and played "in system," volleyball verbiage that essentially boils down to playing organized.
"If we can pass, we can compete, I think, offensively and defensively with any team," Harding said. "And we've proven that, but we have singlehandedly lost simply because we couldn't pass the ball and everything we're doing is sending free balls and backcourt swings. That's not going to win against top teams."
It's not to say that good blocking, hitting and serving, all of which have been hallmarks of good Box Elder teams recently, aren't important. But to even get to that point, the Bees have to handle their opponent's first hit of the ball on every point.
"That's going to be really important, especially during state. There's going to be a lot of good servers that can serve us off the court," senior hitter Gracie Gunderson said. "We can pass all those balls and do what we can, but if we get in our heads and start shanking a lot, that's when we start to struggle a little bit."
A potential benefit of this year's state tournament format — games every night this week — could be that teams don't have all that much time to get lost in their own thoughts and instead just go from match to match to match.
Box Elder, like every other 5A and 6A volleyball team that has to go on the road Wednesday, will go to class, get on the bus and show up at another school.
"I think when we have fun, that's when we play well and I felt like we did really well at talking to our hitters so our hitters could find the open spots. ... I just felt like overall tonight we did really well," Gunderson said.
Ashlyn Reeder spread out 31 assists for Box Elder, Tegan Mecham led the team with 11 kills, Gunderson had nine, and both Sally Owens and Kennadee Vaughn hit seven.
DAVIS 3, TAYLORSVILLE 0
KAYSVILLE — Katie Corelli had 14 kills and 10 digs to lead No. 10 Davis to a sweep of No. 23 Taylorsville (4-18) in the first round of the 6A state playoffs. Scores were 25-14, 24-12, 25-17.
Katie Anderton dished out 10 assists for Davis (17-11). Aubrey Nielson served three aces. The Darts advance to face region foe and 7-seed Syracuse on Wednesday.
NORTHRIDGE 3, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — No. 11 Northridge swept region foe and 22-seed Clearfield in the 6A first round. Set scores were 25-16, 25-15, 25-19.
Aubrey Lueders had 18 digs and Karli Nielson added 10 for Northridge (12-9), who will travel to face 6-seed American Fork in the second round Wednesday.
Clearfield finished the season with a 3-14 record.
HERRIMAN 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — No. 16 Layton was swept out of the 6A state playoffs in a home loss to 17-seed Herriman. Set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.
Kenzy Christensen tallied eight kills and two blocks for Layton. Mercedes Lopes served two aces and dished out 17 assists. Lia Katoa had nine digs. The Lancers finish the season at 13-16.
BINGHAM 3, WEBER 0
SOUTH JORDAN — No. 20 Weber fell in straight sets at 13-seed Bingham in the 6A first round. Scores were 25-14, 25-8, 25-12. Weber finishes the year with a 5-20 mark.
BRIGHTON 3, FARMINGTON 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Shayla Adams and Kenna Rees each had 12 digs as 20-seed Farmington fell in straight sets at 13-seed Brighton (16-11) in the 5A first round. Scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. Farmington ends the season with a 9-19 record.
SPANISH FORK 3, BONNEVILLE 0
SPANISH FORK — No. 21 Bonneville was swept out of the playoffs at 12-seed Spanish Fork (12-12) in the 5A first round. Set scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.
Kelsie Heslop paced Bonneville with seven kills and six digs. Halle Morgan dished out 17 assists and added three digs and one kill. Taryn Olson tallied 10 digs, The Lakers end the year at 9-19.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Woods Cross 3, East 0