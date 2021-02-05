Box Elder's Lucas Cochran, one of Utah's best wrestlers, guided by grounded outlook and desire to fly

Lucas Cochran is one of the top wrestlers in the state of Utah, having won two consecutive state championships in his weight class and being an overwhelming favorite for a third state title in a couple weeks.
He's 33-0 this season against competition including Power 5-committed wrestlers, has nothing but first place next to his name in wrestling tournaments both high- and low-profile, and has helped Box Elder High to yet another Region 5 title.
Cochran already knows where he wants to go to college. It must be an elite program ranked in the top 25, battling for conference championships every year, right?
Cochran is committed to attending the Air Force Academy, which is known more for being the United States Air Force Academy rather than for its wrestling program.
Why did he choose the Air Force instead of perhaps pursuing wrestling at program that is known for what it does on the mat? The answer lies in a grounded, mature outlook on life and his desire to fly fighter jets, which itself is rooted in a hot tub conversation one day at home with his older brother.
PRE-FLIGHT
A Cessna 150 airplane taxied onto the runway of the Brigham City airport last year with two occupants: Cochran, who was taking his introductory flight, and a flight instructor.
Then the instructor bluntly said something to the effect of, 'Alright, you're taking off.'
"I thought maybe I was just gonna go up and he was kind of gonna fly it for me almost; I didn't think I would have anything to do with flying this plane," Cochran said.
Months earlier, Cochran and his older brother Porter were at home sitting in the hot tub when Porter brought up what they were going to do when they were older. Porter mentioned it would be cool to be a pilot. Lucas agreed.
As fortune would have it, one of Lucas Cochran's wrestling coaches at Box Elder High taught a ground school class through Utah State. Ground school consists of basic aviation topics including the only slightly important concept of how planes fly.
He's loved it ever since.
Cochran described the act of flying an airplane for the first time as a super cool, high stress, beautiful thing where he was also freaking out because flying an airplane is quite different than driving a car.
"We got to fly all the way to Perry and we flew by my house, it was just amazing," Cochran said of his first flight, adding that the only thing the instructor took over was the landing.
As of now, Cochran has done about 10 hours of flying and is working on his solo test, he said. He can land planes by himself now, but it took a long time for him to get the hang of it.
Once his love for the skies grew, so did the realization that this was what he wanted to do as a profession. The best place for that? Naturally, the Air Force Academy.
STAYING GROUNDED
Air Force competes in the Big 12 as an associate member for wrestling. The Falcons have one NCAA individual national champion (Don Henderson in 1967), one team conference championship in 1991 with the WAC, three NCAA runners-up and eight All-Americans since it started wrestling in 1957.
Wyoming, a solid Big 12 wrestling program that’s consistently in the national top 25 rankings, has 27 team conference championships, 22 All-Americans, six national runner-ups and one individual champion for comparison.
Of course, all that pales to elite programs like Penn State, Iowa and Oklahoma State. But Cochran is looking at least several years in the future with regard to where he’s picked to go to college.
"The way I was kind of looking at it when I made the decision to commit was that wrestling is very important to me, but it’s only going to take me so far," he said. "I’m only going to wrestle for probably four more years of my life competitively, so that was one thing that I was really looking into. Maybe some other schools might have some better wrestling programs, but this ones gonna be the one that’s gonna set me up for the rest of my life."
Air Force coaches might be pinching themselves when looking at what Cochran has done this season.
Cochran wrestled in the All-Star Duals exhibition in January in the 195-pound weight class against Talmage Carman from Herriman, who’s committed to No. 5-ranked Oklahoma State and who was ranked the No. 4 pound-for-pound wrestler in Utah at the time of the match.
Cochran flattened Carman 16-1 by technical fall, the wrestling result equivalent of a mercy-rule stoppage.
In the very challenging Rockwell Rumble tournament, also at UVU in January, Cochran stormed to the 182-pound title, pinning three opponents before tech falling Oregon State commit Kodiak Stephens 18-1 in the finals.
"He could get a better scholarship as far as wrestling goes than the Air Force," Box Elder wrestling coach Jed Craner said. "It’s not as if the Air Force is battling for national championships as a team, but that’s another thing about Lucas is he has such a mature perspective on things that he’s looking past, you know, there’s more to life than wrestling. And he gets that."
Last season, Cochran defended his 182-pound state title 11 months after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee where doctors apparently also found his meniscus had been torn long before the ACL.
He’s the consensus favorite to win it all this year at 195 pounds after floating between 182 and 195 all season.
USA Wrestling Utah’s statewide top 25 rankings have Cochran as the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in the state. The rankings bring up a rather incredible streak Cochran has going: he hasn’t lost to an opponent from Utah in more than two years.
Ahead of the state tournament, Cochran comes in with a three-year record of 124-4. Hardly any of his matches in 2020-21 have ended in anything but him pinning the opponent.
“He really has everything you need to be successful. He’s a great kid, he’s blessed with all the physical gifts that anyone can ask for, he’s athletic, all the intangibles you can't coach, he’s got ‘em. It’s amazing,” Craner said.
MORE THAN HIMSELF
Box Elder figures to have three state-title favorites — Cochran, Bridger Ricks and Kellen Collier — plus deep runs from a couple more wrestlers who will score them a ton of points at the state tournament.
Utah state tournaments are most always won in the consolation bracket where teams show off their depth and grab a few points here and a few points there in matches featuring lesser-known wrestlers where the outcome isn't as much a foregone conclusion as the championship bracket.
Consolation bracket points add up and can push a team from contender to champion real quick. Cochran is very well-aware of this.
"(Cochran's) not just worried about himself, which is easy to do in wrestling because it’s an individual sport," Craner said.
Cochran would certainly love to win a third state title, but he's trying to do everything he can to help the Bees win a team championship.
At practice, if the coaches need someone to demonstrate a move, Cochran is one of the first people they call to. He's almost like another coach in some ways.
"I've been trying to provide all the help that I can give to kids. I'm very willing to help anybody in my room that's willing to work hard and willing to listen to me," Cochran said.
One wrestler who's done a lot of work with Cochran this year is a senior named Ben Stewart, who Craner described as a nearly brand-new wrestler as far as the BEHS program is concerned. The hope was for Cochran to work with Stewart enough to get him qualified for the state tournament.
Stewart finished in seventh place at the divisional meet in the 182-pound weight class, meaning he's qualified for the state tournament.