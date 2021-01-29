ROY — Geographically, Fremont and Roy’s school boundaries border each other, so there is a built-in rivalry.
While the players are familiar with each other, the team records in both Region 1 and overall were also similar this year heading into their boys basketball game Friday night.
Fremont got the season sweep, but it wasn’t easy, holding off a Royal comeback in the fourth quarter for a 55-49 victory.
“We want to beat them because we’re so close, not just in region, but we know them personally,” Fremont sophomore Braden Flinders said.
The Silverwolves (7-7, 5-3 Region 1) had their way inside and constantly found the open man for easy baskets, especially on out-of-bounds plays.
“We work about 20 minutes per practice on that inbound play and we ran it perfectly in the game tonight,” Flinders said. “We focused on out-toughing them and we felt if we beat them in the paint, then we could win. We don’t need tall guys, we need tough guys.”
Fremont had several players who had the hot hand during the game and kept going with what worked. Flinders scored six straight in the first quarter and David Calvert added six consecutive in the second.
“Just trying to find whatever’s open, whoever’s ready,” Flinders added.
Kobe Schriver kept the Royals close in the first half, hitting a trio of 3-pointers and Roy narrowly trailed 23-21 at the half.
Fremont built a 39-30 edge after three quarters, as Christian Blanch was the next man up with six straight points.
Roy (7-8, 3-5) made an 11-2 run early in the fourth frame before Flinders drained 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch for the win.
“Coach (Corey) Melaney drew up the sets and I was lucky enough to get to the free throw line and put them in,” Flinders said. “We held them off the end with toughness; we really harp on that and that’s what we did.”
Flinders led the Silverwolves with 20 points (8 of 10 from the line) and Clavert checked in with 16.
“They’re quite a bit tougher than we are; more physical. They had their way inside,” Roy coach Scott Hunt said. “When we got it close we didn’t have the toughness to finish. We had to foul and they made their foul shots.”
Shriver had 21 points for the Royals, including five treys, while Easton Bitton and Mason Thueson netted 11 each.