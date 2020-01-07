LAYTON — Ethan Potter is 6-foot-7 and says he’s the tall one in his family, taller than his older brother Chase, taller than both his parents. Naturally, he plays basketball.
His parents didn’t play much basketball, he said, but there’s hoops pedigree in the Layton High junior’s lineage. It’s just one generation further back.
Potter’s grandfather is Glenn Potter, who was the BYU men’s basketball head coach for three seasons from 1972-75.
“He used to coach me for a little bit when I was younger, and he just loves giving me tips to work on and stuff...he’s helped a lot with my shooting in my younger years,” Ethan Potter said.
Everyone usually gets some sort of spark to light a fire in their interests and hobbies. Potter says he probably wouldn’t be as far along in basketball today had it not been for early advice from his grandpa.
These days, he’s far enough along where he’s averaging 23.4 points per game in his second year starting for the Lancers basketball team.
He averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds per game and shot 50% from the floor last season, but he’s taken his game up a couple notches.
“I just feel that hands down he’s the best finisher in the state. I mean he scores from different angles, angles that most guys wouldn’t even think about taking a shot, he scores. Fifteen feet and in, he’s next to unstoppable and he still has things to work on. He’s only a junior,” Layton head coach Kelby Miller said.
One difference this year compared to last is consistency.
Last season, Potter would have an off-game every once in awhile, something Miller attributes to Potter being a new regular player at the varsity level.
Potter attributes it to a different game-by-game approach.
“This year I’ve been more aggressive. I think a lot more of my points this year have been from the perimeter and driving, not just posting up like last year. I think that part’s really helped me become more consistent on the offensive end,” Potter said.
Another reason for the big improvement, Potter says, is he changed club basketball teams over the summer, playing with the Exum Elite team that will compete on the high-level Adidas 3SSB circuit.
In the offseason, he worked a little bit more on his game outside the paint, working on jump shots, his off-hand, ball handling, driving to the basket and even 3-pointers.
So far in the 2019-20 campaign, his “off”-games were the season opener against American Fork where he had 17 points and the Dec. 17 game at Layton Christian where he scored 17 points playing reduced minutes because of the Lancers’ margin of victory.
Both of those “off”-games, he pulled in double-digit rebounds.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’ve put in the work. It’s just good to see that it’s paying off,” Potter said.
College interest right now is limited to a scholarship offer from Southern Utah over the summer and some contact with Utah State and BYU coaches, who can talk to him a lot more now that he’s a junior, per the NCAA’s coach-recruit contact guidelines.
At the high school level, his effectiveness underneath is but one piece to Layton’s unbeaten puzzle that the Lancers have put together so far.
They’re 9-0, six wins have come by double digits and four players — Potter, point guard Tanner Kofoed, shooting guard Jacob Randall and forward Preston Squire — are averaging double-figure scoring.
Tuesday, they’ll face their toughest region test so far on the road at Weber, which features one of the most improved players in the region, center Max Triplett, whose likely task will be to find a way to deal with Potter.