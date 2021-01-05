LAYTON — Not that anyone in Region 1 was taking Layton High's 2-5 record at face value, but just in case anyone was, the Lancers boys basketball team opened region play with a commanding 77-39 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday night.
Ethan Potter, who's signed to Utah Valley University, scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half as the Lancers' starters played sparingly in the second half after racing to a 46-16 halftime lead.
Layton's five losses to start the season came to teams with a combined 38-12 record, including four teams — American Fork, Skyridge, Westlake and Timpview — that are expected to contend for state championships, plus a Viewmont squad that's looking to play spoiler in Region 5 this year.
Head coach Kelby Miller usually schedules tough in December and this year was no exception, even with a young and inexperienced group of guards.
"Obviously with this group — super-talented, super-experienced frontcourt lineup — it's the other guys, right, that kind of needed that motivation, needed that little extra push to see some teams that are really senior-loaded in those spots," Miller said.
"None of those guys have varsity experience. Mekhi (Martin) plays, KJ (Miller) plays, they're both freshmen. Then we've got some other wing players, juniors and a couple other seniors that again don't have that 7 o'clock experience. We're just trying to do what we can to bring them along," Miller said.
The tough nonregion schedule appears to have done its job for Layton and one saw that on Tuesday night, just not immediately.
Clearfield (0-6, 0-1 Region 1) settled down and slowed the Lancers' offense after a timeout trailing 12-4 and brought the score back to 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
It was a 16-10 Layton lead early in the second quarter after Clearfield’s DJ Clermont got a putback to go down — but then came a sequence that pushed the game to its eventual result.
Potter got a dunk underneath followed by an and-one play, then freshman guard KJ Miller left a fast-break lob up in front of the rim for Potter to throw down, which sent the Layton bench into rapture.
To start the second quarter, Layton (3-5, 1-0) came out in a 1-3-1 defense and used its height advantage to make Clearfield scramble for shots.
The Lancers also stopped taking quick transition 3-pointers and went more to Potter and Preston Squire underneath, though Potter drained a 3 early in a possession for good measure to make it a 39-14 lead.
For those counting, Layton ended up outscoring Clearfield 32-8 in the second quarter.
Potter continued his unreal start to the campaign, which has already seen him score 35-plus points three times. His lowest point total to date is 25.
"My teammates are just trusting me to get the ball," Potter said of his consistency on offense. "I kind of just have the same mindset, just trying to keep getting wins. We had some losses early, but they were all close games."
He said once the guards start making open shots, then they'll get some confidence and Layton will really get rolling.
"I know they can, they do in practice every day," Potter said.
Squire scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter. Andrew Brown, Mitch Johnson and KJ Miller each scored 10 points for Layton.
The Lancers aren't scheduled to play Friday after their previously scheduled game with Roy got canceled due to COVID-19. Clearfield also had a game with Roy (next Tuesday) canceled as part of the Royals' same quarantine period.
Clearfield itself went into a two-week quarantine the week before Christmas, came back just before New Year's and got two more games under its belt before region play.
Clearfield is scheduled to play Syracuse on Friday, whose 2-7 record includes two losses by single digits and a handful of double-digit losses against good teams.
The Falcons' 39 points is a season-high so far — Dawson Hittle led them with 10 points — but they hadn't faced a team as talented as Layton yet. For that matter, most of Region 1 hasn't seen a team like Layton yet.