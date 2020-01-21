PLAIN CITY — If Fremont’s boys basketball team learned one thing from its double-digit home loss to Davis earlier in January, it was that the Silverwolves needed to improve their interior defense.
The results of the defensive emphasis — fighting through screens, guarding the ball better, rebounding better, communicating better, playing better help defense, rotating faster — weren’t immediate.
But when the Silverwolves needed it to kick in, it did.
They created a three-way tie for first place atop Region 1 with a 70-66 win over the previously unbeaten Layton Lancers (13-1, 6-1 Region 1) at home Tuesday night.
A big part came from employing a post double-team (sometimes a triple-team) on Layton leading scorer Ethan Potter and holding him to four points (he was previously averaging 23.8 per game).
A huge part of the win came from the Silverwolves’ Dallin Hall, who put up 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes.
“In a high school game with that short of time, it’s really tough to do. We talked about being at your best when your best is needed, an old John Wooden quote,” head coach Corey Melaney said.
Hall has been so good getting to the basket this season and either a) scoring or b) drawing a double-team and finding an open shooter.
He did the latter so much Tuesday night that all he had to do on one particular drive was fake to the corner, which drew the Layton defender away from the basket, allowing Hall a layup.
“I’ve always tried to make the right play. I saw (the basket) was open because they were sticking to our shooters so I was getting to the point and scoring,” Hall said. “Then they started collapsing, so I kicked it out to my shooters because I trust them and believe in them.”
Fremont (14-1, 6-1) shot 8 of 19 from 3-point range. Kipp Calder accounted for most of that with a 5-of-6 mark from downtown and 17 points.
Fremont led 55-43 going into the fourth quarter, and then both teams traded haymakers.
Layton junior Preston Squire had a breakout game, scoring 22 points on a flurry of 3-pointers and mid-range shots.
Squire clattered in a 3 to cut the lead to 57-52 and get the Layton crowd on its feet.
Calder responded with a 3 that put Fremont’s crowd at full voice. Squire responded with a turnaround baseline shot.
The next possession, Hall drove and kicked to an open Tige Voorhees for a 3 and a 63-54 lead.
Layton trailed by as much as 16 points at one point in the third quarter but closed to 65-62 on a Squire 3-pointer and a fallaway 3 by Tanner Kofoed, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half.
The lead went down to 68-66 on a putback dunk by Potter with 2.9 seconds left. Hall went to the foul line for two free throws and a chance to ice the game with 0.7 seconds left.
At that point, Fremont was 6 of 13 at the line and Hall himself had missed the front end of a one-and-one just moments earlier.
But he doesn’t shoot 80% from the line from pure luck and there’s no one the Silverwolves would rather have at the line in that situation.
Swish.
“That Davis game kind of slapped us back to — gave us a piece of humble pie. So we took it, we realized we needed to clean things up in practice and our practices lately have been great,” Hall said.
A Layton win would’ve meant a two-game deficit for Fremont in the region standings, making Tuesday a must-win for the Silverwolves in that regard.
Melaney had pro golfer and Fremont alumnus Patrick Fishburn speak to the team prior to the game.
This past September, Fishburn needed nothing less than a win the Canada Life Championship in order to finish fifth overall in the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Canada standings, which would assure automatic qualification for the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States.
“To go down two games (in the region standings) to us, that would’ve been a tall task. So, they played like it. They held serve at home. Now we’ve just got to bounce back from that. In the end, hey, pressure’s off to go undefeated,” Layton coach Kelby Miller said.
Before Davis High announced its Region 1 title candidacy, Fremont-Layton was the matchup circled on a lot of calendars.
The tactical battle from an undersized Fremont’s perspective figured to be how to get to the basket against a team that starts three players taller than 6-foot-7.
Fremont attacked the basket and led early, taking advantage of some late turnovers, some quick, uncharacteristic possessions by Layton, and from the double team on Potter.
“We were just in great help. Obviously he’s a great player and draws a lot of attention, so we were going to make somebody else beat us and there was a couple times where he got into the paint and he forced it out,” Hall said.
Baylor Harrop scored 12 points, including a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter. Voorhees had eight points with the very timely 3 in the fourth quarter.