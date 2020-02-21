KAYSVILLE — “Why not us” is a mantra Davis senior guard Trevan Leonhardt minted early this season to motivate the Darts in their pursuit of the 6A state basketball championship.
But after 26 scoreless seconds in their second-round contest against Taylorsville, Spencer Vernon nailed a corner 3 and it was all Davis from there ... mostly.
Davis overcame a sloppy start, then rolled in the second half — leading wire to wire — to trounce Taylorsville 76-40 and advance to the 6A quarterfinals with a blowout win Friday night.
The Darts led comfortably, 31-19 at the half, but committed 10 turnovers that allowed the Warriors to hang around.
“We had a lot of turnovers, but I thought it had more to do with Taylorsville,” Davis coach Chad Sims said. “They had length, gapped us a little bit and it caused problems. We couldn’t get comfortable where our shots were going to come from.”
Taylorsville (No. 16 seed, 14-8) extended its zone defense and took away opportunities from beyond the arc so Davis went inside during the first half.
“We got inside; we know they didn’t have shot blockers so we knew we could score layups,” Davis guard Jake Sampson said.
But as the second half dawned, the Darts (No. 1 seed, 21-1) went wild, outdistancing Taylorsville by 10 points in the third quarter and 14 in the final frame.
“We knew we didn’t play our best ball in the first half and we came out and knew we had to impose our will on them right now,” Sampson said. “We moved the ball really well, which gets me open, and I hit the shot.”
Sampson had three 3s in the first half, then buried three more in the third quarter on his way to a team-high 18 points.
“We played with confidence. We were a little tense because it was the state tournament, then we loosened up a little bit and played our ball,” he said.
Spencer had a trio of 3s and finished with 14 points and eight assists, while Jax Pearce scored 10 points and added seven rebounds.
Dylan Perrenoud came off the bench for 11 points, including a thunder dunk that brought the house down midway through the fourth quarter.
“These kids have had a great attitude all year. They want to win it all,” Sims said. “They don’t care about the stats. That trumps everything else. They’ll do whatever it takes.”
That team first approach has served the Darts well this year as they have now reached the final eight, where they will face No. 9 Westlake (15-9) at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the University of Utah.
“We take it game by game. We knew we were good,” Sampson said. “Going into the season, our first goal was to win region and our second goal was get the state championship.”
Why not Davis, indeed.