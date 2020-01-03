PLAIN CITY — Who would wake up Saturday morning still unbeaten?
The undefeated team with the three college-level guards, including an eventual Division I point guard, or the undefeated, unheralded team with the best defense in the 6A classification with eight wins, all by double digits?
It was the latter, which wasn't altogether surprising considering Davis High's resume to this point. The surprising part was the final margin by which the Darts beat Fremont High, 85-74, in a Region 1 bout Friday night.
"Our kids are playing really well right now, especially defensively, and they've bought into it. They're playing the right way. We feel fortunate coming in here and beating these guys because they're a great team," Davis head coach Chad Sims said.
The other surprising part for those who hadn't watched Davis (9-0, 2-0 Region 1) yet this year was how the Darts won: by relentlessly driving and attacking the paint.
Fifty of Davis' 85 points came in the paint and the Darts shot a mind-numbing 66% from the field (31 of 47). For a stretch in the second half, it seemed like every shot the Darts attempted was a layup that went in.
Even 3-point marksman Jake Sampson, who scored 16 points, passed up an open 3 for a short baseline floater in the second half.
On the rare occasions the Darts shot 3-pointers, they were good looks — so good, in fact, that Sampson shot a corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter and a Davis assistant coach was mid-fist pump before the ball was halfway to the basket.
Senior guard Trevan Leonhardt was particularly unstoppable. He scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, six steals and five assists, playing all 32 minutes.
Leonhardt stole a pass and took it for a fastbreak layup for an early 12-4 lead in the first quarter.
Fremont missed a few early shots, then all of a sudden the Darts were up double digits, 27-16, off an inside bucket by Dylan Perrenoud, who scored 11 off the bench.
"Those guys are great offensively so it was a tough matchup tonight, but we did our best on one-on-one, on-ball defense. It was tough but we got the job done," Leonhardt said.
They held a normally potent Fremont (9-1, 1-1) team to just 23 points — senior Dallin Hall had two — at halftime and 41 through three quarters. The lead got as high as 19 points, 60-41, with a Perrenoud putback late in the third quarter.
Leonhardt and Perrenoud weren't the only ones relentlessly attacking inside. Jax Pearce shot 7 of 8 and ended with 15 points, and Spencer Vernon scored 10.
How Davis has started 9-0 is perhaps a more complicated story. Sampson tore his ACL eight months ago and didn't get cleared until a week before tryouts.
He and Leonhardt have been playing up at the varsity level since their sophomore year, so this current group hasn't played together until now. In the summer without Sampson, it wasn't apparent how well the Darts would coalesce.
"The chemistry's great, they're best friends off the court and they play hard for each other. That's what kind of happened. I don't want to act surprised, but it's a little bit surprising for us, too, how well it's worked out," Sims said.
Hall finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as most of the BYU men's basketball coaching staff, sitting courtside next to the student section, looked on. Baylor Harrop and Tige Voorhees each scored 14.
"We weren't very good defensively. You could say we missed some shots early on and didn't finish, but we didn't rebound like we had been, we didn't defend very well tonight and that's a really good team," Fremont coach Corey Melaney said.
Despite going down big in the second half, the packed-to-the-rafters crowd never quieted.
Hall began the fourth quarter with a steal and a fastbreak dunk, then the Silverwolves eventually had the ball, down 69-58 with three minutes left and a chance to make it a single-digit game.
A minute later, Leonhardt got fouled hard on a fastbreak layup, then roared with delight when the ball fell through the basket.