KAYSVILLE — The last time Davis and Fremont boys basketball teams met was a memorable game — the 6A state championship was on the line, staged amongst ardent admirers.
That was February; few had heard of COVID-19.
Friday, the Region 1 foes faced off in another meaningful matchup simply because the game was being played, albeit in a ghost gymnasium featuring a few fans muffled by masks.
With team rosters overhauled, the players were also unrecognizable; then again, the world doesn’t look quite the same following 10 months of a pandemic.
While a regular-season victory over Fremont doesn’t erase the pain of last year’s tournament title loss for the Darts, who won 47-36 on Friday, they have definitely had this game circled on the calendar since last season.
“For sure. We talked about it before we came out. We owe these guys,” Davis senior captain Chance Trujillo said. “It’s time to get one back. They got one on us.”
Davis held a 25-22 lead after three quarters but then had a breakout final frame, scoring 22 points, including 11 straight. Trujillo had six points and two assists during the run.
“We came out after halftime and wanted to get more (offensive) boards, have a mindset of going to the glass every time,” Trujillo said. “We got in the bonus early and got to the free-throw line.”
Trujillo opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer but it took until the fourth quarter spurt to put the game away.
“We switched up our defense and held them to 15 points at the half then came out and said we weren’t going to take it from these freshmen and sophomore guys,” Trujillo said.
Rex Sunderland led the Darts with 15 points, Henry Ihrig added 11 and Colby Sims checked in with 10. Trujillo scored all 11 of his points in the second half and chipped in with eight rebounds.
Both teams seemed to be inflicted with something that held scoring down, with the game tied at 15 at the half.
Fremont could only manage four points in the first quarter and Sunderland had six for the Darts.
But the Silverwolves turned the tables in the second quarter when David Calvert scored seven points and Davis as a team only had seven.
“We were excited to face them but the rosters are totally flopped,” Fremont coach Corey Melaney said. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t have a bigger crowd. It would have been electric.
“They made some shots and we didn’t. Overall I was super happy with our kids. They (Davis) have a little more firepower and had a big lead in the first half and we came back,” Melaney said.
Calvert led Fremont with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Hunter Hansen also notched double digits with 11.