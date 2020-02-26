SALT LAKE CITY — Davis High's boys basketball team has won seven state championships, with the first coming in 1920 and the most recent in 2002.
The top-seeded Darts moved a step closer to this weekend's championship game with a 62-49 win over Westlake in Wednesday's 6A boys basketball state quarterfinal at the University of Utah.
And since it's the state playoffs at a neutral site instead of a region schedule which they largely controlled, the Darts had to sweat this one to the final buzzer.
Davis' 45-25 lead with 7:10 left evaporated to 55-49 with 1:00 left as a normally efficient offense suddenly couldn't keep hold of the ball or make the shots it usually makes.
"I feel like we stopped doing what we were doing the first half and they also turned up the pressure, too, so we kind of turned it over, didn't really play our kind of ball and they were getting offensive rebounds. They played super hard," Davis senior Trevan Leonhardt said.
Normally, Davis games are played at a lightning-fast tempo on a fast break that’s largely started by a long, switching defense forcing a bushel of turnovers.
Instead, both teams slowed the game down. Lucky for Davis, its defense that allows just 47.5 points per game started in a typical, airtight fashion.
Westlake managed just five points in the first quarter, shot 36.7% for the game — including 2 of 18 from 3-point range — and turned the ball over 20 times.
"I thought defensively we had them on their heels a little bit and then when they were able to get to the rim on us, that took us out of our mojo. We got a lot of buckets in the first half just by steals and turning them over a little bit," Davis head coach Chad Sims said.
It was a slow start offensively until the Darts made a couple buckets midway through the first quarter to force a Thunder timeout.
Jake Sampson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, including one right before the buzzer, as the Darts led 19-5 after one frame.
But after a missed quick 3 early in the second quarter, Sims reiterated from the bench his team's bread and butter. "Layups!" he said.
The next two buckets were fast-break layups. The next handful came from drives to the basket by Leonhardt and Spencer Vernon, plus a tough putback and-one by Jax Pearce.
Leonhardt finished with 16 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds. Sampson had 14 points with four rebounds and Vernon added 11 points. Pearce added six points with nine rebounds.
Davis shot an uncharacteristically low 43.2% from the floor, including 5 of 17 from 3-point range. Sims had another message for players on the floor, as well as players entering and exiting the game.
He wanted them to share the ball, which, if there's something else that describes Davis' team, it's that it shares the ball well and takes care of it. The Darts had 11 assists on 19 made baskets, but turned it over 18 times.
"We just feel fortunate to win. There's some things we have to work on, we turned the ball over too much and that's something we haven't really done all year," Sims said.
Davis plays Lone Peak in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Utah. The 12th-seeded Knights were surprise 74-73 winners against No. 4 Skyridge in Wednesday's first quarterfinal.