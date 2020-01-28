KAYSVILLE — Of all the things people expected to happen in Tuesday night’s rematch between Davis and Fremont, what actually happened was the last thing.
Many figured the Silverwolves would give the Darts a closer game than the 11-point Davis win earlier this season. Not even close.
Davis shot 61% from the field and torched Fremont 75-39, holding the Silverwolves to 25.6% shooting and handing Fremont its worst loss in several years.
The Darts (15-1, 8-1 Region 1) led 40-12 at halftime in a stunning sequence of layups and 3-pointers that all but put the game away right then.
But the final margin of victory even surprised Darts head coach Chad Sims.
“It surprised me. That’s a really good basketball team, at this point you feel fortunate. Our kids have been having really good practices lately and we’re really focused on both ends of the floor. We executed really well and fortunately, we hit shots,” Sims said.
Jake Sampson shot 5 of 7 from the field and scored 16 points with seven rebounds.
Trevan Leonhardt, the primary defender on Dallin Hall all game, scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Spencer Vernon, Rex Sunderland and Sam Heath each scored 10 points.
Hall scored 14 points and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line for Fremont (15-2, 7-2 Region 1).
“When we share the ball, it’s really fun. They get more excited for each other’s success instead of their own, and it’s just kind of fun to watch when the kids are excited and making the extra pass. That’s when basketball’s really fun,” Sims said.
Davis outrebounded Fremont 33-20 and converted 15 Silverwolves turnovers into 22 points.
The loss, however eye-opening it is, doesn’t mean the Darts suddenly have one hand on the Region 1 trophy, nor does it mathematically eliminate Fremont from the region title chase.
It does mean that a Silverwolves three-peat region title has to come with some help from Layton.
Davis will face Layton at home on Feb. 7 in a rematch of its only loss this season, while Fremont faces the Lancers on Feb. 13 in the regular-season finale.